5 Delicious Swaps For Raisins In Baked Goods

Raisins are the marmite of the dried fruit world — you either love them or you hate 'em. It's remarkable that the simple process of slowly drying grapes can produce such concentrated little bursts of deep sweetness and fruitiness. Big flavors do, it turns out, come in small packages. There's also denying that these powerful little pebbles of fruity flavor are ubiquitous in baking. But raisins aren't the only dried fruits out there — you can find almost any fruit in a dried variation, in fact. So it begs the question: What if you're setting out to make some oatmeal cookies when — shock horror — you don't have any raisins? or what if you just ... don't like them very much?

To find out more, Food Republic asked Sofia Schlieben, corporate pastry chef at JF Restaurants. So, are there any unique or underappreciated dried fruits that deserve their moment in the sun? And can they help the raisin-phobes among us by acting as an easy substitute?

"Personally, I like almost all dried fruits more than raisins, with cherries and apricots being my favorites," she told us. There is something to keep in mind before swapping out raisins for other dried fruits, though: "Raisins are usually more tender than most other dried fruits." To recreate that ideal texture, "soak your dried fruit briefly in a lightly sweetened syrup (a ratio of 1:4 sugar to water) before using them. This step softens the fruit and enhances its flavor, making it an even better substitute."