One Of Ree Drummond's Favorite Soup Recipes Is An Economical Classic

There's nothing more comforting during cold weather season than a hot bowl of soup, and it's even better when it's one that's cozily familiar. The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond makes a classic old-school soup that's one of her favorites and that her family loves, using a recipe handed down from her grandmother: hamburger soup (per The Pioneer Woman). Made with ground beef, it is not only delicious, but it's economical too — one reason it's traditionally been popular.

One of the things Drummond likes about hamburger soup is you can make it with any vegetables you like, so you can use up veggies in your refrigerator. Her recipe mix includes carrots, celery, bell peppers, and potatoes, but you could also include things like green beans, corn, peas, asparagus, and bite-sized broccoli or cauliflower florets. The ground beef is browned first, either alone or with ingredients like garlic, onion, celery, or peppers. Although some recipes vary, this is usually when the chopped vegetables are added along with canned tomatoes, beef stock, and herbs and spices, then the soup simmers until it's done.

Meat has had one of the highest price increases recently, which has spiked the cost of ground beef by 13% in 2025 compared to 2024 (per the New York Times). This is why people have been looking for ways to stretch ground beef to feed themselves and their families, which has led to a spike in Hamburger Helper sales as prices rise. The same is true for hamburger soup, which gives you a lot of servings in one pot.