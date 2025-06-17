The Underrated Fish That's An Affordable Lobster Substitute

Lobster is a delicacy that we often feel must be saved for special occasions due to its higher price point. And while summer is the season for loaded up lobster rolls, it can be hard to feed a crowd with such an expensive meat. But what if we told you there was a more affordable substitute for lobster you can still find in your local seafood section? We spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook, to learn more.

Monkfish is the answer to saving your bank account while still getting that lobster feel. "Monkfish has a firm, meaty texture that holds up beautifully in dishes where you'd normally use lobster," the expert told Food Republic. "The flesh is dense and naturally sweet, almost buttery, which makes it perfect for lobster rolls." While monkfish is served in other Japanese dishes like ankimo, it may not be the first lobster replacement that comes to mind — but Gentile swears by it. "That subtle ocean sweetness, paired with its chew, mimics the satisfying richness of lobster tail, especially when poached gently or tossed in warm butter," Gentile explained. She also added that monkfish doesn't get flaky or snappy like other fish which keeps it similar to lobster, offering an indulgent feel without breaking your bank account. It's about leaning into the texture and preparing it as you would your lobster dish.