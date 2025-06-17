The Underrated Fish That's An Affordable Lobster Substitute
Lobster is a delicacy that we often feel must be saved for special occasions due to its higher price point. And while summer is the season for loaded up lobster rolls, it can be hard to feed a crowd with such an expensive meat. But what if we told you there was a more affordable substitute for lobster you can still find in your local seafood section? We spoke to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook, to learn more.
Monkfish is the answer to saving your bank account while still getting that lobster feel. "Monkfish has a firm, meaty texture that holds up beautifully in dishes where you'd normally use lobster," the expert told Food Republic. "The flesh is dense and naturally sweet, almost buttery, which makes it perfect for lobster rolls." While monkfish is served in other Japanese dishes like ankimo, it may not be the first lobster replacement that comes to mind — but Gentile swears by it. "That subtle ocean sweetness, paired with its chew, mimics the satisfying richness of lobster tail, especially when poached gently or tossed in warm butter," Gentile explained. She also added that monkfish doesn't get flaky or snappy like other fish which keeps it similar to lobster, offering an indulgent feel without breaking your bank account. It's about leaning into the texture and preparing it as you would your lobster dish.
Tips for prepping monkfish
You can't just throw the monkfish in a boiling pot and expect it to turn into lobster — you have to give it a bit of love. According to chef Maricel Gentile, "Poaching monkfish in butter or a court bouillon is one of the best ways to coax out its lobster-like qualities." The expert recommended cooking it low and slow. "You want it just barely opaque and still juicy inside," she advised. You could even try poaching the monkfish in milk for a softer texture and sweeter flavor like you might find in lobster.
Of course you don't have to eat your fish whole; much like lobster, monkfish can also be served up in many forms. "For bisques, butter-baste the monkfish with garlic, thyme, and a splash of calamansi or lemon juice," Gentile told Food Republic. "That layered fat and acid combination brings out the sea-kissed sweetness while keeping the flesh supple." Lemon juice is commonly paired with seafood so you won't be completely changing the flavor profile, simply adding a lightness that can get lost amidst tons of butter. You can also grill your monkfish for an added layer of smokiness, especially when tossing it into a buttered roll. However, Gentile warned, "[Be] careful not to overdo it or the meat can dry out fast." In truth, there are plenty of ways to bring out the lobster-ness of your monkfish, just give extra care to how you prepare the fish and which ingredients you match it to.