Experts Reveal 10 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Paella

Most people know the usual paella ingredients well enough, or you should, since it's one of the most influential international dishes — composed of rice, seafood, chorizo, smoked paprika, and, of course, saffron for that distinctive golden color. But there are other ingredients that can transform the dish that are sadly underused. Some of these ingredients have been part of paella's story since the very beginning. They appeared in those first recipes centuries ago in Valencia's countryside, but somehow got overlooked as the dish traveled around the world. Other additions are completely modern innovations; new ideas that complement paella so naturally that they feel like they've always belonged.

Two experts have shared their knowledge of these authentic techniques. Guillermo Bermell owns Paella Lover, a Valencia-based cooking school that specializes in teaching the authentic methods developed in paella's birthplace and brings generations of Valencian cooking wisdom to every lesson. Scott Groth brings a different perspective as a trained chef and author of the blog I'd Rather be a Chef. His professional background includes owning both a cooking school and catering company, with expertise spanning multiple dietary preferences and culinary traditions from keto and vegetarian cooking to traditional old-world techniques. Both of them understand which small additions can transform ordinary paella into something genuinely memorable, and they're not afraid to use ingredients that might surprise anyone expecting the standard tourist version. Some provide depth and richness, others add texture or color, and a few are simply connections back to its authentic roots. This is one Spanish dish you must try.