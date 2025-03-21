The Best And Worst Canned Chili Brands, Ranked

To me, canned chili is not an item you would eat on its own. Instead, it's an ingredient for a recipe. That said, I've never given much thought to choosing a canned chili, even for this purpose. Honestly, I assumed they were mostly all the same. Boy, was I wrong. With as much as my family loves a batch of homemade chili (eat your heart out, Kevin Malone), I was curious if any canned chilis got close to that freshly made homemade chili flavor and texture.

To find out, I pitted several brands against one another, ranking them according to my preferences in texture, flavor, and consistency. Regardless of the types or brands of chili I tried, I wanted a bowl that looked fresh, with visibly identifiable ingredients, a consistency thicker than soup, and a bowl rich in different textures.

When sampling, I opted to try each brand's version of a meat and bean chili whenever possible. If this wasn't a choice, I chose the simplest version for the brand. In the end, I found a few standouts and permanently crossed out a couple chilis on my future shopping lists.