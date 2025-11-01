5 Little Luxuries From Amazon For Weeknight Cooking
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Why not make every day feel like a luxury? After all, weeknight cooking is a triumph on its own — and it deserves some leveling up. Whether you're an avid meal planner or like to wing it "Chopped" style, it's time to explore simple ways you can make the cooking experience more enjoyable, and dare we say: gourmet? The good news — adding a luxurious touch to your meals is attainable, especially with Amazon's selection of grocery and gourmet food items and kitchen gadgets that deserve some recognition.
So whether you're a foodie, learning new recipes, or an amazing home cook looking to add a touch of elevated style (even on a Monday), these Amazon foods and tools make it easy to bring a little luxe to everyday meals. Better yet, Amazon delivers these items to your front door — an indulgence that spares you from heading to the store. To treat yourself and make dinnertime better than ever, read on to learn about five little versatile luxuries that can take your weeknight meals from drab to fab.
Drizzle on this flavor-packed oil
If you want a deliciously buttery olive oil that's oozing with flavor, look no further than Heraclea Garlic Infused Oil. Score an aluminum bottle of this cold-pressed, Fairtrade-certified, single-origin oil on Amazon for only $14.99. The garlic punch is so good you won't need to waste your time mincing fresh cloves for your next meal. Drizzle it on top of awesome salad recipes for a savory richness, or spice up bread dipping in a pinch with the oil's umami flavors.
Get the max juice out of your lemons
This DreamFarm Citrus Juicer (also called the Fluicer) is a game-changer. This little gadget, which sells for $19.99, metaphorically and literally squeezes out the most bang for your buck. The device folds the lemon in half, pushing out every ounce of juice — unlike traditional juicers that squash the fruit into a funky circular shape. That means more citrus and less work for your favorite weeknight recipes. Because the juicer folds flat, it also fits nicely in drawers.
Upgrade soup with these bone broth packets
Sometimes the most challenging part of a weeknight dinner is having every single ingredient on hand. The perfect fix is these super-delicious, savory, versatile, and high-protein (10 grams per serving) Bare Bones Beef Broth packets. The bone broth packets come in four flavors: chicken, beef, ramen, and lemon ginger. All you have to do is add them to water and voila — you've got a hearty stock base ideal for comforting soup recipes, decadent stews, and doctored up ramen. Stock up with a 16-pack for $25.93.
Take the guesswork out of cooking
If you're an avid cook, you know firsthand that temperature matters in the kitchen. Take the guesswork — and stress — out of cooking by using this digital infrared thermometer gun for just $8.98. Use this non-contact thermometer when grilling thin meats, monitoring the temperature of frying oil, or checking that your frozen meals have reached safe temperatures – for days where cooking goes on the back burner.
Top everything with this decadently rich salt
If you've never tried flaky sea salt, you're missing out on a highly versatile, luxe product that provides a bright flavor to every dish. Maldon Smoked Sea Salt adds a rich hickory note that's ideal for topping savory and sweet dishes. You can grab a 4.4-ounce box for $8.02. Use it in weeknight meals that include acidic tomatoes for a punch of smoky salinity that deepens the fruit's flavor. Add it as an ingredient in creamy pasta dishes to break up the richness, or use it as a garnish for an unforgettable texture when finishing sweets and meals.