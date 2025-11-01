10 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Guacamole

Guacamole is darn near perfect. Whether you think of it as a condiment, a dip, or a dish all by itself — it's actually all three — it's packed with enough fresh flavor to make most of us order it without even thinking about the up-charge it incurs at places like Chipotle. Guacamole is super simple to make at home, as well. All you need is a couple of ingredients and a bit of effort to achieve a basic, albeit deliciously flavorful version of the recipe. However, there are quite a few secret ingredients that take the drool-worthy dish from outstanding to knock your freaking socks off. I want the latter, don't you? So, how do we make it happen?

I checked in with a couple of chefs, AKA guacamole experts, and they shared secret ingredients that have what it takes to make your guacamole the star of the show. The first expert I consulted was Francisco "Paco" Moran. He's the executive chef of Loreto, a Los Angeles restaurant specializing in elevated Baja-style seafood. I also got insights from Sarah Galletti. She is the founder and creative force behind Tattooed Chef, the better-for-you food and lifestyle brand offering delicious dishes in grocery stores nationwide. The ingredient upgrades they shared had me drooling, and I bet they'll do the same to you. So, if you're ready to say goodbye to bland, boring guacamole and hello to guac with gourmet flair, look no further.