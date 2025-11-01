10 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Guacamole
Guacamole is darn near perfect. Whether you think of it as a condiment, a dip, or a dish all by itself — it's actually all three — it's packed with enough fresh flavor to make most of us order it without even thinking about the up-charge it incurs at places like Chipotle. Guacamole is super simple to make at home, as well. All you need is a couple of ingredients and a bit of effort to achieve a basic, albeit deliciously flavorful version of the recipe. However, there are quite a few secret ingredients that take the drool-worthy dish from outstanding to knock your freaking socks off. I want the latter, don't you? So, how do we make it happen?
I checked in with a couple of chefs, AKA guacamole experts, and they shared secret ingredients that have what it takes to make your guacamole the star of the show. The first expert I consulted was Francisco "Paco" Moran. He's the executive chef of Loreto, a Los Angeles restaurant specializing in elevated Baja-style seafood. I also got insights from Sarah Galletti. She is the founder and creative force behind Tattooed Chef, the better-for-you food and lifestyle brand offering delicious dishes in grocery stores nationwide. The ingredient upgrades they shared had me drooling, and I bet they'll do the same to you. So, if you're ready to say goodbye to bland, boring guacamole and hello to guac with gourmet flair, look no further.
Swap out onions for shallots
In your standard guacamole recipe, onions are a must. They give the dish a bit of bite that perfectly offsets the smooth avocado. However, according to chef Francisco "Paco" Moran, you should consider swapping out onions for shallots, particularly if you want a milder rendition, "Sometimes, red or yellow onions can be a little harsh. Shallots, on the other hand, can be a little nicer and more mellow in guacamole." They won't provide the same severe bite as a red onion, but that's the point. Additionally, if you or someone you are cooking for doesn't like raw onions, shallots could be the perfect compromise.
If you aren't familiar with shallots, this is your sign to get acquainted with them. Think of them like the perfect intersection of onion and garlic. A little onion-y, a little garlicky, and a touch sweet, they pack a mild flavor that's perfect for guacamole. After all, garlic and onion are pretty common ingredients used in the dish. Why not skip the middle man? Plus, if chef Moran says it's an outstanding way to switch things up, who are we to argue? Shallots will help you achieve the same iconic guacamole flavors, just in a more dialed-down manner.
Add caramelized sweetness with roasted garlic
Garlic and guacamole are the best of friends. Some people might say garlic is unnecessary in guacamole, but they are wrong. Without a little help from garlic, guacamole easily falls flat. It brings the umami flavor in full force, and we all need a bit more of that in our lives, right? Most of us opt for a clove or two of fresh garlic when making guacamole, but according to chef Sarah Galletti, roasted garlic is the upgrade your guacamole recipe craves. She told me, "Roasted garlic adds a caramelized sweetness that blends nicely into the avocado. It gives the guacamole a rich, savory flavor that's elevated and balanced." Wow, okay. Consider me sold.
Obviously, opting for roasted garlic in guacamole is going to require a bit more time and effort. In the oven, it takes anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to roast a head of garlic. However, if you have an air fryer, you are in luck. Yup, the handy appliance can help you roast garlic, too, and it'll only take about 20 minutes. Score! No matter how you get the job done, though, it's worth it — just think of how easily the cloves will mix in and how much rich flavor they'll add. Are you drooling yet? I am.
Sneak in some burnt avocado leaves for a richer flavor
This next secret guacamole ingredient was something I've never heard of or even thought of before, but it comes to us from chef Francisco "Paco" Moran, so you just know it slaps. What is it? Well... burnt avocado leaves. Um, what? Talk about a gourmet chef flex. I, for one, am here for it.
Moran told me burnt avocado leaves, "can totally transform a fresh, light guacamole into a much deeper and richer flavored condiment." Okay, we are listening. He also noted that a little goes a long way, so make sure you don't go overboard. Start by adding a small amount, give your guacamole a taste, and adjust as needed. Charring your avocado leaves can be done in a skillet or over a flame, and it shouldn't take long. Actually, if you use a flame, maybe on a gas range, it should only take about 10 seconds.
I don't know about you, but the avocados sold at my grocery store don't have any leaves attached. So, it seems tracking them down could be the most difficult part. However, if you live near a farm or happen to have an avocado tree yourself, not only are you set up for success, but I'm definitely jealous.
Turn up the heat with Calabrian chili paste or crunchy chili oil
When you think of spicy Hispanic foods, guacamole is far from the first thing to come to mind. In fact, it's generally regarded as a cooling condiment or dip. It doesn't have to be that way, though, and if you love a little heat as much as I do, this next tip is one you won't want to overlook. Chef Sarah Galletti recommended two different spicy upgrades for guacamole: Calabrian chili paste and crunchy chili oil (AKA chili crisp).
Galletti told me that a spoonful of Calabrian chili paste gives guacamole a smoky, complex heat that's unexpected in all the right ways. Most people reach for ingredients like jalapeño or habanero in Hispanic foods, and Calabrian chilis are Italian, but she likes to get creative with her flavors and ingredients, so Calabrian chili paste it is. "It adds just enough kick to make the guacamole pop," says Galletti.
Similar to Calabrian chili paste regarding heat, but with the added benefit of enhanced texture, crunchy chili oil also tastes phenomenal in guacamole. According to Galletti, crunchy chili oil, "Adds a hint of spice, a little crunch, and a lot of texture from the crispy onions and chili flakes." Traditionally an Asian condiment, there's no denying it adds unexpected flair, as well. Whichever spicy ingredient you go for, make sure to add it slowly and taste as you go so you don't make it too hot for enjoyment.
A little pork belly goes a long way
More of an accompaniment than a secret ingredient upgrade, pork belly is another ingredient chef Francisco "Paco" Moran recommends using to bulk up your guacamole. As he told me, "Fatty, fried pork belly chicharrons give guacamole a more rounded feel, and elevate it from a condiment to a more complete dish." So, if you want guacamole to be the star of your meal, fried pork belly is here for the win. Plus, as the saying goes, bacon makes everything better, and pork belly is simply the unprocessed version of bacon, so... enough said.
Luckily, pork belly is easy to pick up at your local grocery store. Once you get it home, you have lots of options for cooking, too. Pressure cooking is the quickest option; however, for the crispiest, hassle-free pork belly, look to your air fryer. Just like with other foods, it helps you achieve a deliciously crispy exterior — this time perfect for adding to guacamole. You could always opt for bacon as a quick fix — you've probably encountered guac with diced bacon somewhere in the wild before — but if you want to give your guacamole enough gourmet flair to make chef Moran proud, pork belly has your back.
Enhance texture with cheese or sour cream
Similar to bacon, cheese has a way of making just about everything tastier, so when chef Sarah Galletti revealed it as a secret guacamole ingredient, I couldn't be happier. As she told me, "A sprinkle of aged cheese adds saltiness and texture." Yes, please. She also noted that pepitas and cheese make a fantastic combo. Try topping your guacamole with both and watch out, you're in for a serious treat (ask me how I know). There is a world of cheeses that complement guacamole, but as Galletti told me, something aged will provide the salty bite guacamole craves. With this in mind, cotija cheese is a no-brainer. It's an aged Mexican cheese, after all. Say no more.
Another dairy chef Galletti recommends using to upgrade guacamole is sour cream, "A small spoonful makes the guacamole extra smooth and adds a mild tang." She also noted that this rendition of guac pairs deliciously with burrito bowls and enchilada bowls, particularly the plant-based ones from Tattooed Chef, because it helps balance out heat. Even if you aren't looking to cool things down, a dollop of sour cream is perfect for achieving a super creamy guacamole. It's up to you whether or not you leave the avocado more rustic or not, but if smooth is the name of the game, sour cream is ready to come to the rescue.
Crushed hard-boiled eggs add protein and lots of creamy texture
Avocados are a health powerhouse all by themselves, but if you want to give your guacamole even more bang for its buck in the nutrition department, hard-boiled eggs are just the thing. Not only do they add a heaping dose of protein to guacamole, but they also give it lots of creamy texture. Yum. Besides, who doesn't want to sneak in some extra protein whenever possible?
According to Francisco "Paco" Moran, from whom I got this tip, hard-boiled eggs in guacamole is a Salvadoran thing. While it might sound strange to some, it gives you a big payoff. Even if you don't like hard-boiled eggs too much, he thinks you should still give it a try, "I'm honestly not usually a fan of hard-boiled eggs, but crush some into a guacamole with some fresh onions, and it will change the way you make guacamole." Call me intrigued. Of course, this secret ingredient upgrade isn't for your vegan friends, or anyone who likes a super rustic guacamole, but everyone else get on board!
Go rustic and add roasted street corn to the mix
Now that we have all that smooth stuff out of the way, it's time for my fans of rustic guacamole to rejoice. The next stellar guacamole upgrade you have to try is roasted street corn. According to chef Sarah Galletti, "Roasted corn brings smoky sweetness and a bit of pop from the kernels." Honestly, at this point, I didn't need to hear any more, but she went on to say you should also, "Leave the avocado in chunks instead of mashing, it gives the guacamole great texture and contrast with the corn." Done and done.
Roasting street corn is a labor of love, but, oh man, is it worth it. Even so, there are a couple of premade options at stores, usually in the frozen section, that are ready to step in and simplify things. No surprises here, but chef Galletti recommends, "Tattooed Chef's Mexican Style Street Corn — it's a flavorful and easy addition to elevate the dish, without having to prep and cook corn on the cob." I really like Trader Joe's frozen roasted corn, as well, but just know you have options. Making it from scratch is great and all, but guacamole is supposed to be quick and easy, so you make the call.
For a brighter flavor, opt for lemon juice instead of lime juice
As executive chef Francisco "Paco" Moran told me, "Ninety-nine percent of people use limes in their guacamole," and I tend to agree. Limes and Hispanic food go together like peanut butter and jelly, after all. Even so, chef Moran said, "I prefer lemon, because it gives guacamole a brighter, sweeter flavor. Sometimes limes can get bitter and pricey." Nobody wants bitter guacamole, and if you can reduce the cost to make it by a tiny bit, it sounds like a no-brainer to me.
Chef Moran is a pro, so it's not like he needs any backup, but Chef Sarah Galletti reconfirmed his stance on the use of lemon in guacamole. She told me, "Lime juice is standard, but lemon zest adds a brightness and a floral note without adding extra acidity." So, even if you don't want to skip the lime entirely (it just feels wrong, am I right?), you can always add lemon zest to the mix to get the bright sweetness wanted without taking the acidity in your guacamole too far. Now just to find my zesting tool.
Opt for pickled red onions to decrease sharpness
Similar to shallots (which you'll remember from way back in the beginning), this tip is for anyone who likes added crunch in their guacamole without the potent bite you get from raw red onion. Sometimes it can be overbearing, right? Chef Sarah Galletti offered up her own solution to the dilemma, "Instead of raw onion, use quick-pickled red onions. They add tang, crunch, and color without the sharp bite. It's super easy to make, as well."
To make quick-pickled red onions, all you have to do is slice and boil your red onions for one minute. Then, set them aside. Next, bring enough apple cider vinegar to cover the onions to a boil and pour it over them. A few spices don't hurt, either. To finish up, cover the bowl or jar, and set it aside for three hours. That's it. Sounds easy enough. It will take a bit of foresight and planning, but once it's done, your pickled red onions should stay fresh in the fridge for a couple of weeks. Just think of how much guacamole you can make during that time. Yum.