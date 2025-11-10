The Best Time To Add Chocolate Chips To Your Pancakes To Prevent Burning

Few things beat a stack of pancakes in the morning. You could stuff them with bacon for a savory twist, or make two-ingredient ice cream pancakes for an indulgent treat, but our favorite add-in is a tried-and-tested classic: chocolate chips. But when is the best time to add in these mini flavor bombs? To find out, Food Republic spoke with George Duran, culinary contributor for "Good Morning America," ex–Food Network host, and cookbook author.

"The best time to add your chocolate chips to pancakes is right after the batter is poured onto a griddle," Duran told us. "This ensures that the batter envelops the chocolate chips properly but also allows the surface of the chocolate chip to be exposed for looks."

You might be wondering why you shouldn't mix your chocolate chips into the batter beforehand, and the main reason for this comes down to practicality. Duran notes that sprinkling them on once the batter is on the griddle enables even distribution, whereas mixing them into the batter can lead to uneven clumps, making each bite inconsistent. Also, a common baking problem with chocolate chips is that they tend to sink to the bottom of the batter, which can cause your last batches to be loaded with chocolate while your earlier ones are lacking.

Of course, chocolate chips aren't the only add-ins that can make a huge difference to your pancakes. Another one of the most popular additions is fruit, like blueberries or sliced strawberries, which Duran says you should also add right after the batter is poured. "I recommend a slightly thicker pancake batter when adding fruits as it holds [them] in place better."