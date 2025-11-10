The Best Time To Add Chocolate Chips To Your Pancakes To Prevent Burning
Few things beat a stack of pancakes in the morning. You could stuff them with bacon for a savory twist, or make two-ingredient ice cream pancakes for an indulgent treat, but our favorite add-in is a tried-and-tested classic: chocolate chips. But when is the best time to add in these mini flavor bombs? To find out, Food Republic spoke with George Duran, culinary contributor for "Good Morning America," ex–Food Network host, and cookbook author.
"The best time to add your chocolate chips to pancakes is right after the batter is poured onto a griddle," Duran told us. "This ensures that the batter envelops the chocolate chips properly but also allows the surface of the chocolate chip to be exposed for looks."
You might be wondering why you shouldn't mix your chocolate chips into the batter beforehand, and the main reason for this comes down to practicality. Duran notes that sprinkling them on once the batter is on the griddle enables even distribution, whereas mixing them into the batter can lead to uneven clumps, making each bite inconsistent. Also, a common baking problem with chocolate chips is that they tend to sink to the bottom of the batter, which can cause your last batches to be loaded with chocolate while your earlier ones are lacking.
Of course, chocolate chips aren't the only add-ins that can make a huge difference to your pancakes. Another one of the most popular additions is fruit, like blueberries or sliced strawberries, which Duran says you should also add right after the batter is poured. "I recommend a slightly thicker pancake batter when adding fruits as it holds [them] in place better."
Tips for cooking and serving chocolate chip pancakes
Chocolate chips come in all shapes and sizes, but according to George Duran, for the best pancakes, go for mini chocolate chips. "They sink just enough into the batter when it's poured," he explained. "This assures that the tip of the chip doesn't get burnt when the pancake is flipped over."
Chocolate is extremely prone to burning because it contains delicate milk proteins and sugars, which can result in a bitter, grainy texture. That's why it's important to be mindful of the type of chocolate you use. The three broad categories of chocolate are white, milk, and dark — and for chocolate chip pancakes, semi-sweet chocolate chips — a variety of dark chocolate — is likely the best choice. That's why it's also used most often in baking, as it doesn't contain as much milk or sugar as the other two types, giving it a higher melting point and making it less likely to burn.
"I like adding a few more chocolate chips on top of the pancake once I flip them over," Duran added. "The heat melts the chocolate, adding a nice glossy look when they're served." Another tasty addition is a sprinkle of crystal sea salt or a drizzle of maple syrup to balance the sweetness and enhance the chocolate flavor. For extra-gooey pancakes, place a small piece of chocolate in the middle of the pancake batter and cover it with a spoonful of batter, which will melt into a delicious, oozing center when sliced.