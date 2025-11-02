This '90s Kitchen Feature Deserves A Comeback
We love it when good things from the past repeat themselves — like how classic country kitchen design trends are coming back around, and also how old-school lighting and vintage appliances are breathing new (yet old?) life into our homes. That's why, when Danny Niemela, Co-owner, Vice President, and CFO at ArDan Construction, told us about a '90s kitchen feature that he thinks should make a comeback, we were ready to hear about it. Traditionally used as a work center for making grocery lists, organizing recipes, and writing notes or checks, Niemela said, "The built-in kitchen desk deserves a comeback, but only if it gets over its '93 mentality." He continued that there is "[n]o need for a mini cubicle next to the fridge to write checks. The original design was clunky, dreary, and not very practical." Similarly, he noted that, in today's modern world, the original design doesn't have the tools it needs to accommodate the various tech.
To make it more modern, he suggested adding elements that would be more useful to today's homeowners. "Envision 30 inches of disguised charging drawers, a pull-out docking shelf, [under-cabinet] LED task lighting, and wall outlets with USB-C." A benefit of this approach is that having a designated area for your tech can help ensure they're protected from common kitchen elements, like steam, grease, and splatters. If you do want some traditional office vibes, he recommended adding a feature like a pegboard to hang calendars, headphones, or other items you may want available there.
Other ways to elevate the '90s kitchen desk for modern design
Another tactic for elevating this design concept is to literally elevate it, according to Danny Niemela. Since it may traditionally tend to be a few inches lower than a standard kitchen counter, raising it to meet the rest of the kitchen not only gives you more usable counter space when needed, but also helps everything look more cohesive. "Think up. Add a floating shelf 15″ above for books or electronics. You could also install [a] pegboard or metal mesh behind it for hanging calendars, cords, and headphones," Niemela explained. If you have children, this is also the perfect place for a homework or art station, to keep an eye on things as you cook.
If you like the appearance of the desk area but don't foresee yourself using it as a workspace, you could swap out a desk chair for something more kitchen-esque, like a barstool. If you don't necessarily need the kneehole for seating, you could use that nook for woven baskets or to tuck in a small beverage fridge or ice maker. You could also use it as a designated coffee or wine bar, keeping your tools in the drawer for easy access. Similarly, Niemela suggested turning it into a small pantry if that would be more useful to you.
He had one word of caution, however. "If you lack square footage, a full pantry or coffee bar will net you a greater return," he explained. A desk will only consume more real estate when storage is a bigger draw for buyers. While it is difficult to quantify how a coffee bar might add monetary value, there is plenty to say about how it will improve your morning routine (especially if you have guests often).