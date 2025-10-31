The Popular Condiment That Belongs On Potato Chips

While classic dips like French onion and buffalo chicken may always have a place in our hearts, there's a popular condiment that you may want to try on your potato chips. Drizzling or dipping ketchup may sound odd on potato chips, but it's more popular than you'd think, with some countries, like Canada, even selling ketchup-flavored chips.

Ketchup is tangy, sweet, and, most importantly, affordable. If you have a deep love for salt and vinegar chips, you shouldn't write it off as a possible accoutrement to your midday snack. Unlike regular vinegar, ketchup has a slightly more complex flavor to it, checking the same boxes while still providing a bit more taste overall. It's also a criminally underrated ingredient, and even the likes of Jacques Pépin use ketchup as a thickener, flavor enhancer, or marinade base. Plus, modern ketchup brands release tons of varieties, from earthy mushroom to Germany's favorite curry ketchup.

While room temperature chips and cold ketchup may not sound appealing, most brands have tons of vinegar, so you don't necessarily need to store bottles in the fridge. While you can always drizzle some ketchup over a bowl of chips, it might be better to dip them instead to avoid your snack growing soggy. However, if you like your chips a bit on the fancier side, there are tons of ways to incorporate ketchup into wildly flavorful two-ingredient dips, keeping things easy but delicious.