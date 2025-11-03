How To Hack A Breakfast Bowl At Bojangles

Customers often get creative with fast food orders on social media — for example, there are several McDonald's hacks that will change how you eat at the chain. Restaurants sometimes take advantage of the online attention by highlighting popular hacks or even adding them to the menu. Additionally, they may come up with their own hacks, and that's exactly what Bojangles did with its football tailgate biscuit bowl.

The bowls are made by hollowing out a biscuit and filling it with other items from the menu. You can cut off the biscuit's top and remove the crumbs, or cut around the inside edge to leave a sturdy interior crust. For the fillings, try cut-up pieces of a Cajun chicken cutlet, sausage, egg, and cheese, and top it all off with country-style gravy over the hot, open-faced biscuits.

You can also use other biscuit fillings, such as bacon, egg, cheese, country ham, or country-fried steak. Other options include the chicken enders or bites, Cajun pinto beans, dirty rice, coleslaw, or even Bo-Tato Rounds or fries. Mix and match them with the gravy or a sweet and tangy sauce — Bo Sauce, House-Made ranch, Peach Honey Pepper, or Creamy Buffalo — for a filling comfort meal.