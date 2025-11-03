How To Hack A Breakfast Bowl At Bojangles
Customers often get creative with fast food orders on social media — for example, there are several McDonald's hacks that will change how you eat at the chain. Restaurants sometimes take advantage of the online attention by highlighting popular hacks or even adding them to the menu. Additionally, they may come up with their own hacks, and that's exactly what Bojangles did with its football tailgate biscuit bowl.
The bowls are made by hollowing out a biscuit and filling it with other items from the menu. You can cut off the biscuit's top and remove the crumbs, or cut around the inside edge to leave a sturdy interior crust. For the fillings, try cut-up pieces of a Cajun chicken cutlet, sausage, egg, and cheese, and top it all off with country-style gravy over the hot, open-faced biscuits.
You can also use other biscuit fillings, such as bacon, egg, cheese, country ham, or country-fried steak. Other options include the chicken enders or bites, Cajun pinto beans, dirty rice, coleslaw, or even Bo-Tato Rounds or fries. Mix and match them with the gravy or a sweet and tangy sauce — Bo Sauce, House-Made ranch, Peach Honey Pepper, or Creamy Buffalo — for a filling comfort meal.
Bojangles biscuits are the key to this menu hack
Biscuit bowls can be a treat for your own breakfast, or you can serve them to your family or friends at a brunchtime get-together. Serve them pre-made with different fillings, or lay out biscuits, fillings, and sauces so everyone can create their own unique combination. Bojangles performed well in our ranking of fried chicken restaurants, but its sweet iced tea and tender, fluffy biscuits are also signature items for the North Carolina-based chain. The balanced flavors and textures come from buttermilk, which is crucial when making biscuits. A new batch is turned out every 20 minutes by master biscuit makers at each location, who must follow a 49-step process.
Bojangles also offers BoBerry Biscuits, which are actually blueberry biscuits. There's a BoBerry biscuit with sausage on the menu, and your guests can make more sweet-and-savory combinations with them using the biscuit bowl hack. You can also use the sweet BoBerry biscuits anytime for dessert, setting up an ice cream bar where people can fill them with their choice of ice cream and toppings. Biscuits are part of several Bojangles menu hacks, so you can experiment with using them in French toast and peach cobbler recipes. With the right breading, you can turn a standard Bojangles order into a customized fast-food meal.