Trader Joe's 'Award-Winning' Bourbon That You May Not Remember
Everyone knows Trader Joe's for hits like dark chocolate peanut butter cups or the famous Everything but the Bagel seasoning. Products like these, which turn the brand into a household name, are built on a simple yet effective formula: high-quality, fashionable products at reasonable prices, usually paired with its signature quirky branding. Much like Costco's Kirkland Signature line, Trader Joe's stocks a wide range of private label products, which make up more than 80% of its inventory. One lesser-known, award-winning example of this lineup is its High Rye Bourbon. Now before we get ahead of ourselves, the bourbon itself never won any awards for its taste; it actually gained recognition for its packaging. Studio2, the design firm behind the bottle, earned a Graphic Design USA's 57th Anniversary Package Design Award for its creative label design in 2020.
But if you're a Trader Joe's regular, you may have noticed that this product is nowhere to be seen on its shelves, and it's no longer listed on its website. So why did it disappear? The most likely explanation is that it simply didn't sell well enough. Supporting this theory, in a 2022 episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast (via YouTube), Tara Miller, vice president of marketing, explained that "the only way we make money is when the customer buys something at the cash register ... We're not getting paid by the producer of that product to keep it on the shelves." Keeping a product that isn't selling goes against the Trader Joe's business model, which would prefer to stock new items that are better-received by customers. But don't worry — if you were a mega-fan of this bourbon, Trader Joe's has policies in place that allow customers to request returns for discontinued items.
Trader Joe's High Rye Bourbon received mixed feedback from fans
While the packaging of the Trader Joe's High Rye Bourbon may have earned accolades, its taste was a bit more divisive. For starters, bourbon must meet several requirements: It has to be produced in the United States, distilled from a mash bill containing at least 51% corn, to no more than 160 proof (and at least 80 proof), and aged in new charred oak barrels. Trader Joe's version checked those boxes with a mash of 70% corn and 30% rye and bottled at 84 proof.
Most bourbons typically contain only around 12% to 15% rye, but this product is a high-rye bourbon, which is typically bolder and spicier with notes of autumnal spices. One Reddit user noted, "I thought it was pretty good. 80/100ish. It has a lot of spice notes with some cherry coke hints." So, on paper, it tastes exactly as expected — and sounds like a perfect addition for the perfect whiskey sour. However, combined with its relatively low proof, this profile didn't resonate with everyone.
Other bourbon enthusiasts were particularly critical, which may explain the spirit's low sales and subsequent discontinuation. One Redditor wrote, "Bought a bottle. Tried it twice, drained it; wouldn't even give it to my friend that will drink almost any whiskey." Another user commented that despite the low cost ($19.99), the value simply wasn't there: "I bought a bottle, hoping for a good bargain whiskey. It was a bargain but NOT good. I returned it to [Trader Joe's] for a full refund."