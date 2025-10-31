Trader Joe's 'Award-Winning' Bourbon That You May Not Remember

Everyone knows Trader Joe's for hits like dark chocolate peanut butter cups or the famous Everything but the Bagel seasoning. Products like these, which turn the brand into a household name, are built on a simple yet effective formula: high-quality, fashionable products at reasonable prices, usually paired with its signature quirky branding. Much like Costco's Kirkland Signature line, Trader Joe's stocks a wide range of private label products, which make up more than 80% of its inventory. One lesser-known, award-winning example of this lineup is its High Rye Bourbon. Now before we get ahead of ourselves, the bourbon itself never won any awards for its taste; it actually gained recognition for its packaging. Studio2, the design firm behind the bottle, earned a Graphic Design USA's 57th Anniversary Package Design Award for its creative label design in 2020.

But if you're a Trader Joe's regular, you may have noticed that this product is nowhere to be seen on its shelves, and it's no longer listed on its website. So why did it disappear? The most likely explanation is that it simply didn't sell well enough. Supporting this theory, in a 2022 episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast (via YouTube), Tara Miller, vice president of marketing, explained that "the only way we make money is when the customer buys something at the cash register ... We're not getting paid by the producer of that product to keep it on the shelves." Keeping a product that isn't selling goes against the Trader Joe's business model, which would prefer to stock new items that are better-received by customers. But don't worry — if you were a mega-fan of this bourbon, Trader Joe's has policies in place that allow customers to request returns for discontinued items.