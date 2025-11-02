What Kind Of Meat Is Used In The Famous Charleys Philly Cheesesteaks?

Though plenty of folks have their own opinion of who makes the best Philly cheesesteak, Charleys' Philly cheesesteaks are famous. With over 700 locations, its quality is undeniable, and it all starts with the great cut of meat they include in every sandwich.

USDA Choice beef is its cut of choice, and the best option for cheesesteaks. The ideal cut of meat for making Philly cheesesteaks should have good marbling, tender muscle fibers, and, above all else, amazing flavor when thinly sliced and cooked fast on a flattop. However, you don't need to invest in top-quality Prime, wagyu, or Kobe beef. Because the chefs slice the meat so thinly and serve it with cheese, veggies, and sauces, it's difficult to discern the difference between an exceptional cut of beef and the best of the best. While a wagyu cheesesteak might be better than one made with USDA Choice, the differences are pretty minimal, but the costs are exponentially higher.

USDA Choice is just one notch below Prime, but still maintains exceptional fat content, texture, and flavor. For a major chain stocking thousands of pounds of beef a year across hundreds of locations, using Choice-quality beef shows that they're committed to providing an exceptional product that always delivers for its price point. Combine great meat with the other stars of its menu, and you get an unbeatable cheesesteak experience that's available nationwide.