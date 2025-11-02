What Kind Of Meat Is Used In The Famous Charleys Philly Cheesesteaks?
Though plenty of folks have their own opinion of who makes the best Philly cheesesteak, Charleys' Philly cheesesteaks are famous. With over 700 locations, its quality is undeniable, and it all starts with the great cut of meat they include in every sandwich.
USDA Choice beef is its cut of choice, and the best option for cheesesteaks. The ideal cut of meat for making Philly cheesesteaks should have good marbling, tender muscle fibers, and, above all else, amazing flavor when thinly sliced and cooked fast on a flattop. However, you don't need to invest in top-quality Prime, wagyu, or Kobe beef. Because the chefs slice the meat so thinly and serve it with cheese, veggies, and sauces, it's difficult to discern the difference between an exceptional cut of beef and the best of the best. While a wagyu cheesesteak might be better than one made with USDA Choice, the differences are pretty minimal, but the costs are exponentially higher.
USDA Choice is just one notch below Prime, but still maintains exceptional fat content, texture, and flavor. For a major chain stocking thousands of pounds of beef a year across hundreds of locations, using Choice-quality beef shows that they're committed to providing an exceptional product that always delivers for its price point. Combine great meat with the other stars of its menu, and you get an unbeatable cheesesteak experience that's available nationwide.
Other ingredients on a Charleys cheesesteak
The key to this regional steak dish is the way that quality beef comes together with the other ingredients to form a delicious, cohesive whole. While protein may take the center stage, it would be nothing without a perfect bun, melted cheese, and plenty of fresh veggies to go along with it.
Wherever you fall on the debate of whether provolone, American cheese, or Cheez Whiz belongs on a cheesesteak, it must have that gooey, dairy component. By default, Charleys uses provolone, a mild but meltable type that blankets beef, chicken, and veggies and gets into all the nooks and crannies. However, it also offers mozzarella and cheddar for customers looking for a stronger flavor to accompany their sandwich fillings. Provolone and mozzarella are both subtle options that won't overshadow the fillings, but cheddar is an excellent choice if you want an extra punch of flavor with your meal.
When it comes to veggies, Charleys doesn't skimp on options. From banana peppers and jalapeños to classic lettuce and tomatoes, freshly prepared vegetables add crispness and fresh flavor to the relative heft of steak and cheese, making it a more complex meal than other hot sandwiches. It also relies on toasted, pillowy rolls that are similar to a sub sandwich bun and hold it all together, giving you a sandwich with exceptional texture and wheaty taste that absorbs all the juices and sauces of your fillings.