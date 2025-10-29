Store-Bought Pancake Mix Is Your Ticket To Perfect Homemade Donuts

Store-bought pancake mix makes mornings way easier (and less messy). While it's fantastic for making deliciously quick pancakes, and can be upgraded in many different ways, you might be surprised to learn that it can also help craft more than one breakfast staple. Another noteworthy morning treat you can make using pancake mix: donuts. There are two different methods you can follow to make various kinds of donuts with pancake mix. One is to follow the instructions on your boxed mix, then scoop an appropriate portion into a non-stick (or well-sprayed) donut pan and bake until the dough looks lightly browned and springs up in the pan like a cake. This results in a light and fluffy-textured baked good with a moist crumb.

The other option requires a bit more work, but yields a more classic, denser donut style. To make it, you'll need a 3:1 mix-to-milk ratio (which creates a thicker, biscuit-like batter). Roll out the thick pancake mixture into an even layer, then cut it into rounds (save the centers for donut holes). Once cut, use a neutral oil to fry the donuts. Fry them one at a time until the exterior is a beautiful toasted brown, and then flip to cook the other side. Let the yummy dough discs dry on a paper towel before coating them with your favorite glazes, sugars, or toppings.