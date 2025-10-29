Mountain Dew Is The Secret Ingredient For Tender Meat

If you're ever craving juicy, melt-in-your-mouth meat, the truth is, you don't need to buy the most expensive cut. One of the most famous hacks for tenderizing meat is using baking soda –- aka velveting. You could also cover your meat in a salt brine, or use fruits like papaya, kiwi, or pineapple in a marinade, whose enzymes break down the proteins in meat. A more unconventional tenderizing trick comes from a surprising source: Mountain Dew. To learn more about why this soft drink is such a good tenderizer — and how to use it — Food Republic spoke with Jon Politte, owner and executive chef of It's Only Food.

Although Mountain Dew isn't the most conventional tenderizer, if you take a closer look at its ingredients, it's no surprise that it works. According to Politte, "Mountain Dew helps tenderize meat because it contains citric acid." Acids tenderize meat, so Mountain Dew can work just as well as other acidic marinades — such as yogurt in a chicken tikka or lemon juice in Greek-style roasts. These acids cause the proteins in the meat's muscle fibers to unravel — a process known as protein denaturation. This allows the meat to become more tender and able to absorb flavors more easily. "It also has a lot of sugar, which can make the meat taste sweeter and help it brown while cooking," Politte added.

Mountain Dew can add both sweetness and juiciness to practically any meat, but is particularly suited towards "lean or tough meats that benefit from extra moisture and sweetness, especially poultry, pork, and select beef cuts," Politte told us.