The Pantry Ingredient You Need To Break Out For Tender Steaks

Armed with the correct know-how, you can make all the right moves for juicy, scrumptious meat — from finding the perfect steak at the store and choosing the very best cuts to the most crucial step for perfect steak (resting the meat after it's prepared). One key technique will help you achieve supremely tender beef, and it requires just one pantry ingredient.

For the inside track on this tip, Food Republic spoke with Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef, third-generation owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, and owner of Marshall Mercantile and High Horse 1898. What ingredient did Shoults endorse? "Baking soda is a good product to use to tenderize steaks," he said.

While other tenderizing methods break down steak's connective fibers, baking soda works differently. It creates a chemical reaction when it comes in contact with the meat, changing the composition of the steak's fibers, increasing the pH levels on the meat's surface, and raising its alkalinity. This restricts bonding between the proteins, keeping the steak's connective fibers looser as it cooks. The meat then better retains its juices, effectively creating a much more tender piece of beef.