Apple dumplings are a classic Northeastern dish, hailing originally from England in the 18th century before becoming an icon of Pennsylvania Dutch cuisine. Served as either a dessert or, if you're really lucky, a breakfast treat, the dish has naturally undergone changes and evolutions over the years. One of those changes that will kick-start this recipe into a new dimension may come as a surprise, but it's a shockingly effective ingredient: Mountain Dew.

The magic here comes when the soda interacts with the sauce made from butter, sugar, and cinnamon. You can add the Mountain Dew into the pot with those other ingredients, or first cover the dumplings in the sweet buttery mixture and then pour the soda into the baking pan. Either way, the citrusy notes help balance some of the heavy, autumnal flavors while the carbonation makes the dough extra-fluffy. You'll be shocked by how well the soda caramelizes in the oven.

While this might seem like an unusual suggestion, there's a long and storied history of cooking with soda. Mountain Dew can be used to make incredibly flavorful, crispy potatoes baked in the oven, and the acidity from any number of sodas is an incredible marinade addition to take your grilling to the next level. You can even use Coca-Cola and red wine vinegar to deglaze your pan in a similar manner as a wine-based sauce if you don't want to cook with booze.