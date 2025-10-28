The Best Dessert At Trader Joe's, According To The 'Product Hall Of Fame'

There are different reasons why Trader Joe's has such a devoted following, even though it doesn't offer things like membership plans or loyalty perks. Fans love its low prices and enjoyable shopping experience. But when it comes down to it, shoppers want good food, and Trader Joe's delivers with many unique and delicious high-quality products, as well as improved takes on familiar items. The grocery chain recognizes customers' all-time favorites with a Product Hall of Fame, which includes what has been labeled as its best dessert: the beloved Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.

This sweet treat takes the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups you loved as a kid to another level, with peanut butter made from roasted Virginia peanuts and a dark chocolate shell created with high-quality cacao beans. The coating is semi-sweet chocolate, a type of dark chocolate with 50 to 60% cocoa solids that strikes a balance between bitter and sweet. They don't contain any artificial flavors or preservatives and have a short ingredient list that also includes sugar, salt, palm oil, lactose, and soy lecithin. The peanut butter cups come in a 16-ounce plastic tub for $5.99 (as of this writing) that holds about 36 cups, and are also available in small bags.

The cups were introduced in 2010 and were an immediate hit. People who love them talk about the peanut butter's sweet and salty flavor and smooth, non-crumbly texture, the rich, snappy chocolate that doesn't overshadow its filling, and its not-too-sweet taste. Some insist that the best way to eat the cups is after chilling it in the refrigerator or freezer.