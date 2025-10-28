The Best Dessert At Trader Joe's, According To The 'Product Hall Of Fame'
There are different reasons why Trader Joe's has such a devoted following, even though it doesn't offer things like membership plans or loyalty perks. Fans love its low prices and enjoyable shopping experience. But when it comes down to it, shoppers want good food, and Trader Joe's delivers with many unique and delicious high-quality products, as well as improved takes on familiar items. The grocery chain recognizes customers' all-time favorites with a Product Hall of Fame, which includes what has been labeled as its best dessert: the beloved Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups.
This sweet treat takes the Reese's Peanut Butter Cups you loved as a kid to another level, with peanut butter made from roasted Virginia peanuts and a dark chocolate shell created with high-quality cacao beans. The coating is semi-sweet chocolate, a type of dark chocolate with 50 to 60% cocoa solids that strikes a balance between bitter and sweet. They don't contain any artificial flavors or preservatives and have a short ingredient list that also includes sugar, salt, palm oil, lactose, and soy lecithin. The peanut butter cups come in a 16-ounce plastic tub for $5.99 (as of this writing) that holds about 36 cups, and are also available in small bags.
The cups were introduced in 2010 and were an immediate hit. People who love them talk about the peanut butter's sweet and salty flavor and smooth, non-crumbly texture, the rich, snappy chocolate that doesn't overshadow its filling, and its not-too-sweet taste. Some insist that the best way to eat the cups is after chilling it in the refrigerator or freezer.
How the peanut butter cups made the Hall of Fame
Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups earned its place in the Hall of Fame thanks to shoppers' votes. The chain inaugurated its Customer Choice Awards in 2009 and since then, has held them annually, allowing people to vote online for their favorite TJ's products in 11 categories. It announced the Hall of Fame in 2023 after some products kept winning their categories over and over. The goal was to take them out of the running so other products could get a chance for the exposure while also honoring their success. After winning Best Desserts/Sweets for several years, the peanut butter cups were one of the first five inductees.
The four other inaugural Hall of Fame TJ's products were Mandarin Orange Chicken (an example of why frequenting the frozen section is one the best Trader Joe's shopping tips); Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets; Unexpected Cheddar; and Soy Chorizo. A sixth product — Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips — was inducted in 2025 after Trader Joe's fans voted it their Overall favorite for the fourth year in a row. It also won Favorite Snack twice, for a total of six wins.
Trader Joe's introduced a limited-edition Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Porter inspired by the dark chocolate peanut butter cups in March 2025. The dessert beer, which is no longer available, was created with Virginia's Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. TJ's also celebrates the cups on its website with a brownies recipe that uses the cups as a flavorful frosting.