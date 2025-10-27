The Canned Seafood You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

If you're a tuna enthusiast who loves albacore, you may not have to give it up altogether — but you'll be able to eat more and remain within the FDA's mercury guidelines if you choose another variety. Light tuna is a great option since it contains a mixture of meat from smaller fish, which are less likely to have high mercury levels. Often, canned light tuna contains skipjack along with other types, like yellowfin or big-eye. Whether you buy solid or chunk depends on what you want to use it in — the former will stay together better while the chunk tuna is easier to flake.

Once you've procured a high-quality can of tuna, there are plenty of ways to use it beyond making a mayo-based salad. For starters, try mixing the fish into a two-ingredient dip to spread on crackers or veggies. Or, up the protein in deviled eggs by mixing a can of light tuna into the filling. It's also versatile for main dishes — make patties with eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasoning for a tuna burger, combine it with veggies and cabbage and wrap it in wonton wrappers for egg rolls, or fold it into a tortilla with cheese for a protein-heavy quesadilla.

Since albacore is milder than light tuna, you may want to tone down or offset the fishiness if you're not accustomed to it. To do that, try incorporating lemon juice, garlic powder, or other herbs and spices into your recipe. This will keep your food tasting extra fresh despite the canned fish.