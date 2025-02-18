The One Rule To Remember When Making Homemade Potato Chips

Making homemade potato chips is an ideal way to use your time when you crave a crunchy snack. However, to maximize your chances of achieving that perfect taste, there's a very simple rule you must follow: Be sure to season the chips while they are still wet from the fryer.

When your chips are still covered in plenty of hot, wet oil, your seasoning has a much better chance of adhering to them. As the chips drain, the oil leaves behind a tiny bit of residue that helps glue flakes of salt, pepper, or whatever else you add to the surface. Whether they are flat as a board or even extra-crispy potato sticks, you will need to use every trick up your sleeve to ensure every millimeter of surface area gets an even coating of flavor. This is especially important if you use large flake salt or other coarsely ground seasonings, as these are more likely to fall off.

Of course, the best homemade potato chip recipes use finely ground seasoning. Not only do they stick better to a chip fresh from the fryer, but they also help achieve a more even coating on each side. If you try to season dry chips with coarse ingredients, you will have quite a difficult time getting anything to stick without an extra coating of wet ingredients, such as vinegar. Once you have decided on the flavor profile you want your chips to have, it's time to consider their texture.