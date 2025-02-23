Medieval Lasagna Looked Nothing Like The Comfort Dish We Know Today

Italy has given the world many gifts, from eyeglasses to espresso to Stanley Tucci, but of all the magnificent things to come from the Bel Paese, perhaps the most delicious is lasagna. This dish has been around in many forms for centuries. Lasagna traces its origins to Rome in the first century, with a clearer ancestor emerging in the Middle Ages, though it didn't look like you might expect.

The "Liber de Coquina" was written around 1300, making it one of medieval Europe's first cookbooks, and it provides a good starting point for the noodles. This recipe called for yeast-leavened dough, making it closer to a bread dough than pasta dough, but the technique was still similar: "Take leavened dough and make a round cake (tortellum) as thinly as you can. Then, divide it into square pieces the size of three fingers. After, have boiling salt water ready and place the aforesaid lasanas there to cook. And when they have been strongly cooked, take grated cheese."

The recipe calls for a layer of spices, then overlays the dough and more spices repeatedly, and asks you to eat the combination with a wooden skewer (forks didn't become widespread in Italy until the 14th century). The spice blend is surprisingly autumnal, containing ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and grains of a paradise, an African spice that's not technically a kind of peppercorn but tastes like it should be.