The Nostalgic Drink That Was Once Sent To NASA Astronauts In Space
Soft drinks carry wondrously transportative powers. Take a sip of an old-school classic, and it can nostalgically invoke a different era — perhaps even the Space Race. This specific association defines Tang, the sweet and tart orange-flavored powdered drink full of vitamin C. First sold in 1957, Tang packets didn't stick with consumers at first.
However, in the next few years, the drink caught NASA's eye, as its flavor could override the unpalatable taste of water found on space ships. Plus, Tang's producer — General Foods — already held military contracts, thereby easing the delivery. Only one hurdle remained: You can't empty a packet into water while suspended in space. To accommodate, savvy NASA engineers crafted a vacuum-sealed container filled with Tang, into which astronauts injected water to mix up the drink.
Tang — now equipped with its new delivery mechanism — flew into space aboard the Gemini and Apollo missions. Considered in combination with how bacon was the first meal eaten on the moon and the fact that steak and eggs are a go-to for astronauts heading to space, this orange drink's history shows that breakfast items have certainly played a significant role in NASA's culinary history.
Tang achieved worldwide popularity after being sent to space
Following astronaut John Glenn's 1962 space flight, Tang captivated American audiences. Naturally, General Foods capitalized on the NASA collaboration, releasing abundant advertisements that helped further popularize the beverage and forever tie it to the cosmos. Love for the drink then spread into other regions, like South America and the Middle East.
Once the intrigue started to fade, Tang's new parent company — Kraft — doubled down on marketing in Latin America. As in the early days, the product's convenience served as a central selling point, but the company also capitalized on how it is more environmentally friendly than alternative soft drinks, like bottles of soda, as you mix the powder yourself in your own glass or bottle. Kraft also innovated with new flavors. Today, Tang-brand powdered mixes come in flavors including passion fruit and orange-strawberry. In Asia, there are additional fun options like pineapple, lemon, and mango. As an easy-to-whip-up beverage, Tang continues to sell well, predominantly outside the USA.
Nowadays, you'll find Tang repurposed into ice creams, Tang-creamsicle milkshakes, pies, and frothy milkshake recipes reminiscent of the once-popular Orange Julius. All these creations stem from the original flavored powder, a product with an impressive global (and cosmic) imprint.