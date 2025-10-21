The Nostalgic Drink That Was Once Sent To NASA Astronauts In Space

Soft drinks carry wondrously transportative powers. Take a sip of an old-school classic, and it can nostalgically invoke a different era — perhaps even the Space Race. This specific association defines Tang, the sweet and tart orange-flavored powdered drink full of vitamin C. First sold in 1957, Tang packets didn't stick with consumers at first.

However, in the next few years, the drink caught NASA's eye, as its flavor could override the unpalatable taste of water found on space ships. Plus, Tang's producer — General Foods — already held military contracts, thereby easing the delivery. Only one hurdle remained: You can't empty a packet into water while suspended in space. To accommodate, savvy NASA engineers crafted a vacuum-sealed container filled with Tang, into which astronauts injected water to mix up the drink.

Tang — now equipped with its new delivery mechanism — flew into space aboard the Gemini and Apollo missions. Considered in combination with how bacon was the first meal eaten on the moon and the fact that steak and eggs are a go-to for astronauts heading to space, this orange drink's history shows that breakfast items have certainly played a significant role in NASA's culinary history.