The Reason Steak And Eggs Is A Go-To Dish For Astronauts Heading To Space

NASA astronauts are focused on many things on launch day, from their own preparation, to everything being a go technically, to the weather cooperating, to the excitement and anxiety of blasting into space. But one thing they don't have to think about is what they'll eat before liftoff. Steak and eggs is the standard pre-launch meal for NASA astronauts, a tradition that dates back to the dawn of American spaceflight.

The custom began with the Freedom 7 mission on May 5, 1961, when Alan Shepard became the first American in space with a 15-minute suborbital flight. Since the flight was so short, no provisions were made for going to the bathroom. So a preflight breakfast of steak and eggs was designed by the Aerospace Medical Laboratory because of its very low fiber content to reduce bowel movements. The protein-packed meal also provided energy and nutrition — and even today, skirt steak is considered the best cut to make steak and eggs because it's not too heavy. Also included were orange juice and tea instead of coffee, since the latter is a diuretic that makes you urinate more.

This preflight meal was maintained for following NASA missions, including Apollo 11, when Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins had steak and eggs with orange juice, toast, and coffee — allowed by then — on July 16, 1969, before launch of the mission that made them the first men on the moon. It continued even as reducing the need to go to the bathroom became less of a factor, and has been kept as tradition and good luck superstition.