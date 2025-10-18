This McDonald's Breakfast Hack Adds A Fruity Twist To Your Pancakes
McDonald's has no shortage of delicious breakfast items, from its iconic Egg McMuffins to its cult-favorite McGriddles. However, what doesn't get enough recognition is the chain's soft, buttery hotcakes. They can be ordered on their own, with sausage, or as part of the Big Breakfast, which includes hotcakes, a hash brown patty, sausage, eggs, and a biscuit. Not only are they tasty, they're easy to customize. If you're looking for a new way to enjoy your hotcakes, here's another hack that's set to change the way you eat at McDonald's: Give your pancakes a fruity twist by ordering them with a side of apple slices.
If you think apple slices and pancakes sound basic, consider the possibilities. The crisp green apple, paired with warm, comforting hotcakes, melted butter, and McDonald's signature hotcake syrup, forms a fruity match made in heaven that's reminiscent of your favorite apple dessert (think apple crumble or Ina Garten's apple pie bars). The warm apple flavors pair perfectly with the McCafé caramel cappuccino or another seasonal beverage, such as the pumpkin spice latte.
Other fruity twists for McDonald's pancakes
If you're looking to up the sweetness, there are other ways to lean into the apple pie flavors next time you order hotcakes. Similar to this hack for creating McDonald's apple pie à la mode, you can order hotcakes with a small vanilla ice cream. But that's not all; to complete the dish, order a side of caramel sauce (the kind used for sundaes). Place your apple slices on top of the hotcakes, spoon out some ice cream on top, then drizzle with caramel sauce. Whether you add hotcake syrup is up to you.
While irresistible (who doesn't love caramel and apples?), pairing hotcakes with apple slices isn't the only fruity hack for elevating your breakfast experience at McDonald's. You can also make strawberry pancakes à la mode. While there isn't a strawberry sundae on the menu, you can order a strawberry shake and ask for whipped cream on the side. Since McDonald's shakes are made from the same ice cream as its other frozen treats, it has a thick enough texture to top pancakes for a deliciously creamy strawberry treat. If you really want to go all out, order a side of Oreo crumbles or M&M'S, which, depending on your location, should cost around 69 cents, then layer them atop a dollop of strawberry shake as a topping for your sweet and creamy pancakes.