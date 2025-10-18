This McDonald's Breakfast Hack Adds A Fruity Twist To Your Pancakes

If you're looking to up the sweetness, there are other ways to lean into the apple pie flavors next time you order hotcakes. Similar to this hack for creating McDonald's apple pie à la mode, you can order hotcakes with a small vanilla ice cream. But that's not all; to complete the dish, order a side of caramel sauce (the kind used for sundaes). Place your apple slices on top of the hotcakes, spoon out some ice cream on top, then drizzle with caramel sauce. Whether you add hotcake syrup is up to you.

While irresistible (who doesn't love caramel and apples?), pairing hotcakes with apple slices isn't the only fruity hack for elevating your breakfast experience at McDonald's. You can also make strawberry pancakes à la mode. While there isn't a strawberry sundae on the menu, you can order a strawberry shake and ask for whipped cream on the side. Since McDonald's shakes are made from the same ice cream as its other frozen treats, it has a thick enough texture to top pancakes for a deliciously creamy strawberry treat. If you really want to go all out, order a side of Oreo crumbles or M&M'S, which, depending on your location, should cost around 69 cents, then layer them atop a dollop of strawberry shake as a topping for your sweet and creamy pancakes.