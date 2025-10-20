The Outrageously Cheesy McDonald's Burger You Might Have Forgotten About

There's nothing quite like a super cheesy burger, and the McDonald's Cheddar Melt is definitely one of those outrageous fast food burgers that nearly everyone forgot about. It deserves some recognition when it comes to cheesiness. The Cheddar Melt was a limited-time burger introduced in 1988 that a Facebook user says was "the best sandwich they ever put out." A bold opinion, for a bold burger that reportedly stopped being sold somewhere around the early 90s. But if you are craving all things nostalgic and want to learn more about this specialty burger, you're in the right place.

To start, it was sold for just $1.94 plus tax in 1989 — a price we can only dream about these days. And if you weren't alive yet have the chance to try the glorious Cheddar Melt, then you're in for a treat to learn about its yumminess. This bad boy was a quarter-pound patty resting on top of a hearty toasted rye bun. Take that combo and slather it in deliciously salty cheddar cheese sauce and savory umami-loaded grilled onions for a burger that turned heads. One Reddit commenter shares their love for how " this thing was GOAT back in the day. It was always in my order when they had it." There's simply no denying that it was a fan favorite item that customers loved.