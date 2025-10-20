The Outrageously Cheesy McDonald's Burger You Might Have Forgotten About
There's nothing quite like a super cheesy burger, and the McDonald's Cheddar Melt is definitely one of those outrageous fast food burgers that nearly everyone forgot about. It deserves some recognition when it comes to cheesiness. The Cheddar Melt was a limited-time burger introduced in 1988 that a Facebook user says was "the best sandwich they ever put out." A bold opinion, for a bold burger that reportedly stopped being sold somewhere around the early 90s. But if you are craving all things nostalgic and want to learn more about this specialty burger, you're in the right place.
To start, it was sold for just $1.94 plus tax in 1989 — a price we can only dream about these days. And if you weren't alive yet have the chance to try the glorious Cheddar Melt, then you're in for a treat to learn about its yumminess. This bad boy was a quarter-pound patty resting on top of a hearty toasted rye bun. Take that combo and slather it in deliciously salty cheddar cheese sauce and savory umami-loaded grilled onions for a burger that turned heads. One Reddit commenter shares their love for how " this thing was GOAT back in the day. It was always in my order when they had it." There's simply no denying that it was a fan favorite item that customers loved.
More on the yummy Cheddar Melt and how to recreate it
Perhaps you'd love to see the McDonald's Cheddar Melt make a comeback. If that's the case, the odds seem low, but you truly never know. After all, the fast-food chain let Snackwraps make a comeback (which were unavailable for over a decade), so it's never fair to say bringing past items is entirely off the table. And, it helps the case that the Cheddar Melt was so loved that people on Facebook still report asking Mickey D's managers about bringing the cheesy burger back.
Until then, you may still be craving a Cheddar Melt. So why not try to recreate this decadent sandwich on your own? Grab a quarter-pound burger patty and cook it to your liking (just make sure to add plenty of salt). Slowly make your onions sweet and sticky by cooking them in the leftover beef fat, which will bring out both the sweet and savory flavors. You can even add a dash of teriyaki sauce to double down on the umami taste. Top the burger with jammy onions, salty cheddar cheese (go with a cheese sauce and regular cheese for the ultimate gooey pull), and place it on a hearty rye bun. In no time, you'll have an at-home version of this classic Cheddar Melt that'll have you feeling like you time-traveled back for a nostalgic and superior meal.