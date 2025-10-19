Y'all Sweet Tea: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summerville, South Carolina, might be the supposed home of sweet tea, but that didn't stop Alabama-based founders Darien Craig and Brandon Echols from getting into the tea business. When Craig was just a few years out of high school, he used $300 from his last paycheck to upstart his tea business. He then recruited his childhood best friend, Echols, to join him on his sugary business venture. In 2015, they started selling mason jars of their family's recipe at farmers' markets and street fairs. After a few years of vendor markets, they pivoted to manufacturing and selling gallon-sized tea bags that consumers can use to make their own sweet tea at home. In 2021, they rebranded and changed their business name to "Y'all Sweet Tea," paying homage to its Southern roots.

Craig and Echols then discovered that their competitors were not utilizing social media to its full capacity and did a hard marketing pivot to focus on influencers. What set Y'all Sweet Tea's strategy apart is that instead of focusing on young, stylish, "hip" influencers, they instead focused on mature cooking influencers like Brenda Gantt, who has 4 million followers. Their social media strategy worked because they got an impressive amount of sales in the few short years they've been in existence.