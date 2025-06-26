Echo Valley Meats: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

The story of Echo Valley Meats on "Shark Tank" is full of twists, turns, and unexpected endings. The company's founder, Dave Alwan, is a third-generation cattleman and farmer from Peoria, Illinois. Alwan, whose father immigrated from Lebanon, owned and managed multiple farms for 10 years before establishing the family-owned meat market Alwan & Sons Meat Company in 1957.

That passion spread to Alwan, who purchased his first farm when he was just 23 years old. He became so passionate about every aspect of the meat production business that he traveled to Europe to study the art of smoking meat. What was supposed to be a three-year apprenticeship was completed in six months because of his dedication.

In 1998, instead of supplying meat to different distributors, Alwan started Echo Valley Meats with his wife, Dawn. Since its inception, the company has focused on providing gourmet meat to online consumers at an affordable price point. Echo Valley became a core business in Illinois, with Alwan receiving numerous awards and accolades for his success. In 2008, the company won Business Today magazine's Business of the Year award. He could have stopped at being a local legend, but he wanted more — so in 2012, Alwan auditioned for "Shark Tank."