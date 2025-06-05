Sienna Sauce: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank
Chicken wings are as American as apple pie, and full of protein and flavor. The perfect snack food, there are many ways to ensure delicious wings: You can deep fry them, cook them without a fryer, or replace the frying oil with beef tallow (which is what makes Buffalo Wild Wings taste so good). But even if the wings are perfectly crispy and at the right temperature, a bland sauce can ruin the entire meal.
That's why Sienna Sauce — a versatile wing sauce that can be used as a dip, marinade, or glaze — was invented: to replicate the experience of restaurant-quality wings with gourmet sauce at home. When Tyla-Simone Crayton and her mom Monique appeared on Season 12, Episode 14 of "Shark Tank," Tyla-Simone was only 16 years old. However, she and her mother had a vision and knew where they wanted to go — they just needed some guidance.
At the time of filming, Tyla-Simone and her mother were looking for a Shark who could not only invest capital but also offer expertise in the food distribution business. Their ideal Shark would have experience selling to retailers and scaling a business in a smart, sustainable way. The mother-daughter team was seeking $100,000 for a 10% stake in the company.
What happened to Sienna Sauce on Shark Tank?
After hearing the Sienna Sauce pitch, all the Sharks tasted the sauce and agreed it was delicious. Then Shark investor Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary noted that while there is enormous earning potential in the condiment sector, it is also extremely competitive. However, the story of Sienna Sauce is one of resilience — and that's what ultimately struck a chord with one of the Sharks.
Sienna Sauce was created by a young Tyla-Simone Crayton who, upon learning that her favorite wing spot was closing, began experimenting with different marinades to replicate its flavor. They achieved great taste using honey instead of the standard high fructose corn syrup, sodium, and gluten found in other wing sauces. Tyla-Simone and her mother started bottling the sauce for special family occasions before they moved to Texas and began selling chicken wings covered in Sienna Sauce every Friday, which eventually led to the sauce being bottled and sold on its own. The business grew so quickly that after just three years, Monique quit her job to run it full-time.
Though Sharks O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Mark Cuban all passed on the deal, they were moved by Tyla-Simone's story — being raised by a single mother and surviving displacement and homelessness. Guest Shark Kendra Scott was more than just inspired; she made an offer of $100,000 for 20% equity, which the Crayton family ultimately accepted.
Sienna Sauce after Shark Tank
Despite accepting the deal from Kendra Scott, Tyla-Simone Crayton told Inside Edition in 2021 that she had yet to receive the $100,000 investment from Scott. As with all "Shark Tank" deals, the televised agreement is not binding and remains subject to due diligence by the investor's team. "We'd love to have [Scott.] We'd still be interested but it just hasn't come into fruition," Tyla-Simon said. While it's unfortunate that Sienna Sauce didn't receive the same immediate follow-through as other "Shark Tank" success stories like Bottle Bright, the Sauce Boss still ended up with a happy ending.
When Sienna Sauce appeared on the show, the company had $255,000 in lifetime sales and was available in 68 retail locations and online, where it made the majority of its sales. In the first 24 hours after the episode aired, Sienna Sauce reportedly sold $300,000 worth of product.
In November 2022, Tyla-Simone and Monique used the crowd-investment platform Republic to raise $96,036 from 325 investors — ironically, just around the amount they were seeking on "Shark Tank." Sienna Sauce then became available in retail stores including H-E-B, Wegmans, and of course, through its online store.
Is Sienna Sauce still in business?
Fans of the mother-daughter duo will be glad to know that the Sienna Sauce company is still thriving in 2025. Not only are its sauces sold nationwide through partnerships with stores like H-E-B and Hy-Vee, but it also serves wings through brick-and-mortar locations and pop-up experiences.
If you were in Missouri City, Texas in 2023, you could have visited the Sienna Wings stand. The menu featured crispy fried chicken wings, mac and cheese, and a variety of fries. Wings were available in classic flavors like Lemon Pepper, Sweet & Tangy, Spice It Up!, and Smokey Brown, along with a selection of specialty offerings. Unfortunately, the building that housed the stand has since shut down, forcing Sienna Wings to relocate. Monique Crayton opened a GoFundMe in 2025 to raise the capital needed to secure a new location.
In 2024, Sienna Wings became a featured partner in PepsiCo's Dig In culinary program, which uses the company's scale and resources to support under-resourced restaurants. As part of the program, Sienna Wings hosted a pop-up restaurant in the Fan District at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Luxor Hotel & Casino for several weeks. So while the relocation is a setback, it appears to be a temporary one.
What's next for Sienna Sauce?
Sienna Sauce is said to have earned over $1 million in lifetime sales, with products still available across the country and through its thriving online store. Though Sienna Wings has yet to announce its new location, there's no sign that it plans on slowing down.
Meanwhile, founder Tyla-Simone Crayton continues to shine. In the years since "Shark Tank," she has received the first-ever Youth Entrepreneurship Award from the Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce, a Certificate of Congressional Recognition from Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and even a Mayoral Proclamation from the City of Houston (which can be viewed on her Instagram). She also graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 2025. With her impressive entrepreneurial background, many are now wondering when she'll pursue an MBA. But according to a recent Instagram reel, she's taking a break from school — for at least two years — before heading back.