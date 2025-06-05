Sienna Sauce: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Chicken wings are as American as apple pie, and full of protein and flavor. The perfect snack food, there are many ways to ensure delicious wings: You can deep fry them, cook them without a fryer, or replace the frying oil with beef tallow (which is what makes Buffalo Wild Wings taste so good). But even if the wings are perfectly crispy and at the right temperature, a bland sauce can ruin the entire meal.

That's why Sienna Sauce — a versatile wing sauce that can be used as a dip, marinade, or glaze — was invented: to replicate the experience of restaurant-quality wings with gourmet sauce at home. When Tyla-Simone Crayton and her mom Monique appeared on Season 12, Episode 14 of "Shark Tank," Tyla-Simone was only 16 years old. However, she and her mother had a vision and knew where they wanted to go — they just needed some guidance.

At the time of filming, Tyla-Simone and her mother were looking for a Shark who could not only invest capital but also offer expertise in the food distribution business. Their ideal Shark would have experience selling to retailers and scaling a business in a smart, sustainable way. The mother-daughter team was seeking $100,000 for a 10% stake in the company.