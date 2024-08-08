The US City Known As The Birthplace Of Sweet Tea

Iced tea is present on restaurant menus and store shelves across America, but it's different from the South's famous sweet tea. Whereas you might sweeten the traditional beverage by stirring sugar into a glass of already-cold tea, sweet tea is flavor-boosted after the steeping process and before it's chilled. But where did this distinct variation originate? The Birthplace of Sweet Tea: Summerville, South Carolina.

This town, which is about 25 miles northwest of Charleston, told its sweet tea story to earn a federal trademark in 2013, making its title official. The tale starts in the late 1700s with Andre Michaux, a French botanist, who tried to plant tea from China in the area, but his experiment failed commercially because the cultivar was unpopular locally. The government took an interest in cultivating the tea in the 1800s, but failed, too.

Then, in 1888, philanthropist Dr. Charles Shepard took advantage of a subsidy and the government's tea plants to establish Pinehurst Tea Plantation, the first and only successful commercial tea operation in the nation. Growing 15 varieties , he told The Anderson Intelligencer in 1894 that his tea was adapted for iced drinks, so he could have been using the harvest to make sweet tea.

Summerville researchers believe that a Civil War Reunion there in 1890 is the first conclusive mention of sweet tea. Former Confederate soldiers ordered a lot of iced tea and sugar, making for the first instance of it being served on a large scale in a public setting.