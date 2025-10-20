If You Drank This School Cafeteria Beverage As A Kid, You Probably Grew Up In The '90s

While just the thought of old-school candy can hit a '90s kid right in the feels, there's nothing that brings back all the nostalgic warm-and-fuzzies like a trip down school lunch memory lane. Sure, we had messy and affordable options like sloppy joes, but one drink that was absolutely adored was a half-pint box of whole-fat chocolate milk. Seriously, you were a lucky kid if your mom checked it off on your drink option at the beginning of the school year. And nothing tasted better alongside a slice of cheesy rectangular pizza like some ice-cold chocolate milk. It's such a great drink, in fact, that you can even use it to upgrade boxed cake mix for a totally chocolate-y dessert.

Now, it's unclear exactly when milk was first introduced into schools, although some lunch programs in Boston reportedly served milk a couple of days per week in 1910. In 1914, Pinellas County in Florida began experimenting by offering kids a half pint of milk per day. They even had a literal cow hanging out in the schoolyard to do so. What began as individual schools experimenting eventually led to the Child Nutrition Act of 1966, which authorized a Special Milk Program, offering free milk to eligible children. While we couldn't pinpoint exactly when chocolate milk first entered the picture, we did find a Reddit thread where users mentioned seeing it in their schools as early as the 1970s.