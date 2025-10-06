For More Flavorful Box Cakes, Swap Out The Plain Milk

From the best to the worst boxed cake mix, following the instructions ingredient-by-ingredient gives you, at best, a solid dessert that no one will turn their nose up at. If you really want to dazzle a crowd, but still want to keep your recipe easy and straightforward, try swapping out the recipe's plain milk with something that has a little more pizazz.

One of the easiest ways to do this is to use flavored milks, like chocolate or strawberry, as they'll infuse the batter directly with flavor rather than adding to it with things like sliced fruit or chocolate chips. If you really want a moist gourmet dessert, try condensed milk. Since it's quite high in sugar, you'll only want to substitute one quarter of the plain milk with this canned ingredient, but it delivers an incredible level of richness to any boxed mix.

While things like almond milk, oat milk, and other vegan alternatives are viable options, keep in mind that their comparatively low fat content may require you to add more oil or butter to keep the cake moist and soft. However, if you want to get real creative, you can also use more unique non-dairy and non-dairy substitute options like coffee and soda.