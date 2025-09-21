These $1.50 Decorative Jars Are Ideal For Storing Miscellaneous Kitchen Items
Trying to set up your kitchen for the first time or want to get it better organized? It's easy to think you need one of those pricey canister sets for staples like coffee, tea, flour, and sugar. But you can also declutter your kitchen and keep everything in its place by purchasing a set of inexpensive yet decorative glass jars from your local dollar store.
These jars — which you can purchase at Dollar Tree for $1.50 each — are a simple and affordable way to upgrade your kitchen. They come with a ribbed texture and silver metal lids, giving them a soft, modern look that fits beautifully in both a contemporary and a country-style kitchen. Use them to store items you want to keep at your fingertips or that would look great on display.
If you like to switch up your decor for the seasons, Dollar Tree also sells pumpkin-shaped jars with the same ribbed design. They come in both orange and clear glass, are perfect for fall, and are also priced at $1.50 per piece.
Create different stations with storage jars
Although the ribbed design of the 24-ounce jars somewhat conceals what's inside, using them to store brightly colored or uniquely shaped items would enhance their design. In addition to espresso and coffee beans, tea, flour, and sugar, you could store a variety of colorful or shaped pastas, nuts, rolled and steel cut oats, and loose candy. If you're a baker, these jars are also a great way to keep sprinkles and sanding sugar organized.
You can even create different stations throughout the kitchen. To help your family with the morning rush, keep some jars filled with oats, cereals, breakfast bars, seeds, and raisins in one spot. Since you don't want to mix up your pet's food with your family's snacks, you can also create a dedicated section for your pet next to their bowl, with different jars for dry food and treats.
Of course, the glass jars are just one of several dollar store finds that will help you declutter your kitchen. For example, if you want to clear off your counters, you can grab a paper towel holder and two baskets to create a do-it-yourself storage tower. Walk through the aisles of your nearest dollar store, and you may find more decor and storage solutions than you expected.