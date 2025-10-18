Add This Syrup To Sausage Biscuits For A Sweet Bite (No, It's Not Maple)

When it comes to a morning meal, there's nothing quite like Southern sausage biscuits. A slightly spicy patty or links are nestled between the halves of a perfectly baked biscuit — bonus points if you add cheese or egg. But the finishing touch, according to Lana Stuart, Southern food expert, cookbook author, and founder of Lana's Cooking, is a simple staple in the South: cane syrup.

Stuart, who was raised in South Georgia, is the granddaughter of a farmer who grew sugar cane and made the syrup himself. "I still remember the old mill with the mule walking in circles, cane juice flowing, and steam rising as the syrup boiled down," she said. "The resulting syrup was a deep amber color with a rich, complex flavor." Now she makes her own old-fashioned buttermilk biscuits and spicy breakfast sausage and dresses them up with the syrup. "I like to split warm biscuits, tuck in a sausage patty, and set out a small pitcher of cane syrup on the side[,] so everyone can drizzle or dip as they please. It's simple, homespun, and about as Southern as breakfast gets."

According to Stuart, the hearty yet rustic cane syrup switches up the sausage biscuit's flavor profile by providing more complexity and boldness than maple syrup while adding rich notes of molasses and caramel. Plus, it helps to balance out the breakfast sandwich by contrasting with the classic smokiness and spiciness of the sausage while bringing out the goodness of the biscuits.