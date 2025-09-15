Why This Country Changed Its McDonald's Happy Meal Rules

McDonald's has a massive presence around the world, with approximately 3,000 of its restaurants located in Japan. Things can be widely different at an international chain of restaurants, compared with the Golden Arches experience in the U.S. For instance, Japan's McDonald's launched a burger bun made using rice and soy sauce earlier this year. And now, the country's restaurants have implemented yet another change that breaks from the norm, placing limitations on the purchase of Happy Meals (or Happy Sets as they are known in Japan). The new restrictions come on the heels of a Pokémon Happy Sets promotion that went seriously awry.

On August 9, McDonald's released Happy Sets containing Pokémon toys and trading cards. Customers flooded Japanese McDonald's locations to get their hands on the cards, ordering the kids' meals in large quantities and throwing the food away. Sidewalks outside McDonald's restaurants were littered with discarded Happy Sets, and fights reportedly erupted over the promotional cards. Some people even resold their Happy Sets scalper style, while others collected profits by listing the collectible cards online.

While adult buyers scrambled to lay hold of the meals and the prizes they contained, many of the intended consumers the promotional campaign was aimed at — children — were unable to get Happy Sets. Because of the chaos, McDonald's ultimately canceled the campaign.