This Old-School Meat Used To Be Popular On BBQ Menus

Imagine a mouth-watering barbecue spread, and an assortment of meats comes to mind. You got classics like fall-apart tender barbecue ribs, pulled pork, slow-cooked brisket, smoked sausages, and perhaps some turkey breast. Not often on the menu? Goat. It's one of many old-school barbecue dishes nearly everyone forgot about, but it still deserves love.

Goats were first brought to the American Southwest and Mexico by the Spanish in the 17th century, thus establishing a long-running farming tradition. As a lean protein, the meat shines with low and slow cooking — a perfect match for barbecue techniques. So, by the 19th century, the meat was widely enjoyed, often roasted and sold throughout the Western USA. Yet as slow-cooked beef took hold in Kansas City, and pork dominated the South, the inclusion of goat slipped out of most American barbecue styles. Furthermore, the meat left the American diet altogether — although it's still enjoyed in Mexico and elsewhere globally.

Only in Texas — a hotspot for goat ranching — the protein lives on in barbecue culture, served at annual goat cook-offs and select restaurants. Its consumption grows especially prominent towards the south of the state, where barbecue culture is intertwined with Mexican gastronomy. Here, cabrito (baby goat) goes through a complex preparation of marination, oven-roasting, and then a finish over fire. And in West Texas, you'll also find the protein prepared barbacoa style, slow-cooked in an underground oven. Tracking down such a bite of barbecued goat involves quite the journey — but the effort's worthwhile.