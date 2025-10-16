The 11th-Century Origins Of Bread Pudding

Maybe it's a vintage dish your grandparents made or a dessert that dependably appears come Thanksgiving — bread pudding is an old-timey classic that seems like it's always been around. After all, the resourceful dish consists of stale bread melded with eggs, cream, and flavorful sweet ingredients; an always mouth-watering combo.

Subsequently, it's no surprise that the dish template stretches far back in history: Bread pudding's earliest roots date back to 11th-century England. The meal started out of economic necessity: People would rehydrate stale bread with hot water, and then cover it in sugar and spice, if they had any. The technique proliferated, and by the 13th century, the dish picked up the alternative moniker "poor man's pudding." Soon after, the inclusion of milk, eggs, and butter transformed bread pudding into its modern form.

For centuries afterward, people crafted bread pudding as a trusty dessert. The recipe arrived in the Americas soon after discovery, with settlers swapping more readily available cornmeal for bread. The dish then first became published in 1728, in a cookbook called "The Compleat Housewife" by Eliza Smith. Although now nearly three centuries old, the ingredients and preparation outlined were remarkably similar to a modern basic bread pudding recipe. So next time you're prepping a batch, know that you're taking part in a long and cherished history.