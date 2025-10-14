The Cut Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses For Its Country Fried Steak

If someone's heading to Texas Roadhouse for a meal, there's a good chance they're getting one of its grilled steaks, which are hand-cut at every restaurant by each location's own dedicated meat-cutter. But those are just some of the types of steak the chain serves, and if a patron has a hankering for a classic Southern version, they can turn to the Country Dinners menu section and order country fried steak. Texas Roadhouse lets you know what kind of steak it uses to make it right up front, calling it Country Fried Sirloin.

The boneless sirloin is first pounded to about ¼ inch thick. Then it's hand-battered in an egg-and-buttermilk dip and seasoned flour, fried until crispy, and served topped with cream gravy. It comes with two of Texas Roadhouse's sides (we ranked them all), and there are optional steak toppings like sauteed mushrooms and onions or bleu cheese crumbles for an extra cost. Customers can request brown gravy instead of white cream gravy, or none at all.

Sirloin is a lean beef cut with a firmer texture, which can stand up to being pounded thin, because it comes from a rear part of the cow that's used more by the animal between the rib and hip areas. Because it doesn't have as much marbling as some other cuts, it doesn't taste as rich, but it packs lots of beefy flavor. There are different types of sirloin, with the more tender and flavorful top sirloin cuts generally used for steak, and the tougher bottom sirloin cuts for roasts, ground beef, and stews.