Anytongs: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Various kitchen gadgets have struck gold on "Shark Tank," from an innovative poultry trusser to a bottle opener made from decommissioned bullet casings. Hoping to find similar success, another hopeful inventor entered the Tank for Season 14, Episode 13 with his kitchen tool, Anytongs.

Tog Samphel got the idea for his invention from his mother, who always prepared food for large dinner parties and found herself short of clean tongs. So, she improvised by taping plastic utensils to clothespins to create her own makeshift version. Taking his mother's idea further, Samphel created a compact tool that quickly converts forks and spoons into tongs. The eating utensils slide easily into the handles of the tool, locking into place to create instant "tongs" that are interchangeable. This enables cooks to move quickly from one dish to another without cross-contamination, as they can simply swap out one set of spoons or forks for a clean pair, ensuring they have a dedicated set of "tongs" for each dish or pan they're working with. The gadget can be used in virtually any situation where one would normally use tongs, from being utilized as ice tongs — which do serve an actual purpose — to turning meat on a grill or in a frying pan.

The Sharks were impressed with Samphel's invention. As the panelists tried out the devices, Samphel explained that he has a passion for product design and served as a user experience designer for more than a decade, working for companies like Nintendo, AOL, and Facebook. But his dream had long been to design a physical product. He asked the panel for an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 20% equity in his company to help take Anytongs to consumers everywhere.