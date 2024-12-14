Do Ice Tongs Serve An Actual Purpose?
You've probably noticed that bars don't have fridges with fancy ice dispensers like those in some household kitchens. You've also, hopefully, noticed that bartenders aren't just scooping ice with their hands and splashing it into your glass. Enter ice tongs: and yes, they are there for a reason. As extra — and sometimes frustratingly slippery — as they may seem, ice tongs serve important purposes in the world of drink service. So much so, you'll likely want to buy a pair before hosting your next gathering.
The first, and perhaps most important, reason for using ice tongs is health and safety. They help prevent the spread of germs by allowing bartenders or party guests to avoid touching the ice directly with their hands, as even quickly grabbing an extra ice cube with two fingers can pose a health risk. Ice tongs eliminate that issue. Additionally, tongs prevent individuals from scooping ice with their drinking cups, which can also spread bacteria. It's worth noting that ice tongs should be stored in a safe, clean place (not necessarily inside the ice bucket) to keep them from coming into contact with potentially dirty surfaces. As unimportant as this may seem, not using ice tongs is definitely a red flag to watch for when drinking at a cocktail bar.
Ice tongs also serve aesthetic and functional purposes
Ice tongs also serve functional and aesthetic purposes. Most ice tongs are made of stainless steel, as metal helps prevent ice from melting quickly — a key factor in maintaining the quality of drinks. Using metal tongs instead of plastic ones — or, heaven forbid, your hands — helps the ice cubes retain their shape and temperature. This means less watery drinks and better overall flavor and presentation. If you're hosting at home, note that you don't need fancy miniature ice tongs; any stainless steel kitchen tongs — we like these eight-inch ones by Outset — will do, offering the same hygienic and melt-resistant benefits.
Let's face it: Ice tongs are also classy. Have you ever seen a classic Moscow mule served at a high-end bar with a big scoop of ice from a gallon bag? Probably not. Using ice tongs allows servers to work with different shapes of ice — from crushed to large cubes or spheres — and handle them delicately. This leads to less splashing and spillage when working with small glasses and helps keep cocktails cool, especially when they can't be shaken or chilled before pouring. Not to mention, tongs add to the overall vibe of the service, making the experience more mystifying. With all their practical and elegant uses, ice tongs are the tool you need for your next drink-making endeavor.