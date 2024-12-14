Do Ice Tongs Serve An Actual Purpose?

You've probably noticed that bars don't have fridges with fancy ice dispensers like those in some household kitchens. You've also, hopefully, noticed that bartenders aren't just scooping ice with their hands and splashing it into your glass. Enter ice tongs: and yes, they are there for a reason. As extra — and sometimes frustratingly slippery — as they may seem, ice tongs serve important purposes in the world of drink service. So much so, you'll likely want to buy a pair before hosting your next gathering.

The first, and perhaps most important, reason for using ice tongs is health and safety. They help prevent the spread of germs by allowing bartenders or party guests to avoid touching the ice directly with their hands, as even quickly grabbing an extra ice cube with two fingers can pose a health risk. Ice tongs eliminate that issue. Additionally, tongs prevent individuals from scooping ice with their drinking cups, which can also spread bacteria. It's worth noting that ice tongs should be stored in a safe, clean place (not necessarily inside the ice bucket) to keep them from coming into contact with potentially dirty surfaces. As unimportant as this may seem, not using ice tongs is definitely a red flag to watch for when drinking at a cocktail bar.