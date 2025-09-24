Turbo Trusser: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever tried to make your own rotisserie chicken, you know that trussing the bird can be one of the most irksome steps. It's an acquired skill, and doing it incorrectly can lead to unevenly cooked poultry that doesn't look or taste very good. However, a pair of innovators created a tool that makes trussing simple: the Turbo Trusser.

Entrepreneurs and inventors Brian Halasinski and Kirk Hyust appeared on Season 14, Episode 2 of "Shark Tank," presenting their Turbo Trusser before panelists Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O'Leary. Dressed in a chicken suit and a turkey suit, the innovators introduced their stainless steel, dishwasher-safe, made-in-the-USA product.

Looking a bit like a decorative pair of poultry manacles, the Turbo Trusser attaches to the fowl quickly and easily, replacing the messy and more complicated process of trussing a bird with butcher's twine. The device can be secured to a bird in less than 30 seconds and holds the poultry together expertly, locking in juices and flavor for even cooking. In addition to turkeys and chickens, the Turbo Trusser can be used for other birds, including pheasants, ducks, and Cornish game hens. Beyond versatility with different poultry, the tool works across cooking devices, including ovens, grills, smokers, roasters, rotisseries, deep fryers, and air fryers. Whatever method a cook prefers, the Turbo Trusser has them covered. But would any Sharks decide to invest?