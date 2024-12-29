Here's Why You Should Avoid Cube Steak Even Though It's An Affordable Cut

Steak night can get pretty pricey if you're not careful at the butcher counter, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a special beefy dinner every now and then — you just need to get to know some of the more budget-friendly cuts of steak on the market. Steaks like chuck eye, flank, and flat iron are all tasty and a little easier on the wallet. Beware, however, of one of the cheapest cuts of all: cube steak. While it's easily one of the best-priced fresh beef products in the meat case, it's very lean and too easy to overcook, which can make the meat tough and dry.

Cube steak is beef that's usually taken from the tough top or bottom round of the cow and then mechanically tenderized, which gives it that signature bumpy look. Beef round has very little marbling, which is what makes steak tender and juicy, not to mention thinner steaks are much easier to overcook. If you want a tender, moist bite of cube steak, you'll have to cook it super fast. This is why these cuts are also called "minute steak;" they are usually only cooked for a minute on each side.

All that being said, cube steak does have its virtues. It's great for tacos, sandwiches, and chicken-fried steak, or for any dish where you'd like some quick-cooking protein and any dryness will be disguised. Just don't try to make it the star of the show like you would with a ribeye or filet mignon, or you'll be pretty disappointed.