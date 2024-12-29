Here's Why You Should Avoid Cube Steak Even Though It's An Affordable Cut
Steak night can get pretty pricey if you're not careful at the butcher counter, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy a special beefy dinner every now and then — you just need to get to know some of the more budget-friendly cuts of steak on the market. Steaks like chuck eye, flank, and flat iron are all tasty and a little easier on the wallet. Beware, however, of one of the cheapest cuts of all: cube steak. While it's easily one of the best-priced fresh beef products in the meat case, it's very lean and too easy to overcook, which can make the meat tough and dry.
Cube steak is beef that's usually taken from the tough top or bottom round of the cow and then mechanically tenderized, which gives it that signature bumpy look. Beef round has very little marbling, which is what makes steak tender and juicy, not to mention thinner steaks are much easier to overcook. If you want a tender, moist bite of cube steak, you'll have to cook it super fast. This is why these cuts are also called "minute steak;" they are usually only cooked for a minute on each side.
All that being said, cube steak does have its virtues. It's great for tacos, sandwiches, and chicken-fried steak, or for any dish where you'd like some quick-cooking protein and any dryness will be disguised. Just don't try to make it the star of the show like you would with a ribeye or filet mignon, or you'll be pretty disappointed.
What to do if you already bought cube steak
If you've already got a package of cube steak in your refrigerator, or you are determined to find a way to use the budget cut, there are some tasty ways to make the most of it. Probably the best method is to batter it and cook it as chicken-fried steak (sometimes known as country-fried steak, although they are not exactly the same). The crisp, seasoned coating will give the thin steak extra moisture and flavor. Chicken-fried steaks are also served with a ladle of homemade gravy or pan sauce (if not totally smothered), so overcooking the steak isn't all that big of a deal.
Breaded, fried cube steak is also delicious as steak milanesa, which is also similar to chicken-fried steak, but served with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. But if you'd rather not deep-fry anything, you can also quickly cook the steak over the stove for burritos, stir-fry, or steak and cheese sandwiches. To keep it a little more juicy, try dredging cube steak in a mixture of flour and cornstarch, which will give it a savory crust without whipping up a batter.
If you've really got your heart set on a juicy steak, however, it's probably best to scratch cube steak off of your grocery list. Despite the price, if you accidentally overcook it and the meat comes out dry and chewy, you'll feel like you wasted money (even if it's not that much). You're much better off choosing a thicker, more fatty cut that still fits in your budget.