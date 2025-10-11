Mix This Flavored Whiskey With Coke For A Smoother Sip

Sure, there's a world of difference between cocktails and mixed drinks, but some of our favorite drinks are simple two-ingredient mixes: gin and tonic, vodka cranberry, and of course, whiskey and Coke. But you don't need to default to a plain whiskey and Coke at the bar or at home — there are plenty of ways to upgrade your after-dinner drink. For a smoother, sweeter take on the classic, swap in vanilla whiskey instead.

While many whiskeys have natural undertones of vanilla, opting for a vanilla-infused whiskey amplifies the flavor and softens the bite. Crown Royal's Vanilla Flavored Whiskey and Jim Beam's Vanilla Bourbon Whiskey are both made with vanilla beans from Madagascar (the country that produces the most vanilla in the world), and are great options for those who prefer their drinks on the sweeter side.

To make the mix, start by adding ice to your glass. While this may seem like an easy, obvious step, the shape of ice greatly affects cocktails, and choosing the wrong shape could ruin your drink. Large, square ice cubes are ideal since they melt slowly, keeping your drink cold without watering it down. Pour in two ounces of Coke, followed by an ounce and a half (or two full ounces for a stiffer drink) of your vanilla whiskey, then another two ounces of Coke to finish. This layering of Coke and alcohol ensures your drink gets mixed without having to manually stir it and risk losing bubbles.