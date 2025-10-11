Mix This Flavored Whiskey With Coke For A Smoother Sip
Sure, there's a world of difference between cocktails and mixed drinks, but some of our favorite drinks are simple two-ingredient mixes: gin and tonic, vodka cranberry, and of course, whiskey and Coke. But you don't need to default to a plain whiskey and Coke at the bar or at home — there are plenty of ways to upgrade your after-dinner drink. For a smoother, sweeter take on the classic, swap in vanilla whiskey instead.
While many whiskeys have natural undertones of vanilla, opting for a vanilla-infused whiskey amplifies the flavor and softens the bite. Crown Royal's Vanilla Flavored Whiskey and Jim Beam's Vanilla Bourbon Whiskey are both made with vanilla beans from Madagascar (the country that produces the most vanilla in the world), and are great options for those who prefer their drinks on the sweeter side.
To make the mix, start by adding ice to your glass. While this may seem like an easy, obvious step, the shape of ice greatly affects cocktails, and choosing the wrong shape could ruin your drink. Large, square ice cubes are ideal since they melt slowly, keeping your drink cold without watering it down. Pour in two ounces of Coke, followed by an ounce and a half (or two full ounces for a stiffer drink) of your vanilla whiskey, then another two ounces of Coke to finish. This layering of Coke and alcohol ensures your drink gets mixed without having to manually stir it and risk losing bubbles.
More ways to enjoy vanilla whiskey
Vanilla whiskey's smooth, sweet flavor makes it more versatile than just whiskey and Coke. Use it in a vanilla Old Fashioned, mixed with a dash of Angostura bitters and an orange peel for a sweet, aromatic twist — if you really want to get fancy, add a split vanilla bean as a garnish (just make sure you scoop out the seeds to use in another dish, or it may be too overpowering). Or, go for a vanilla Whiskey Sour, shaking it with lemon juice and an egg white — the vanilla offsets the tartness and makes for a well-rounded drink. For something more indulgent, turn your cocktail into a dessert by topping your vanilla whiskey and Coke with vanilla ice cream and making a boozy soda float.
If you want to level up your bartending skills, try your hand at making homemade vanilla whiskey. Simply split open one to two vanilla bean pods, place them in your favorite whiskey bottle, and then let them infuse for one to two weeks, depending on how strong you want the flavor. You can then remove the bean and repurpose it in a dessert — think a basic crème brûlée or vanilla bean semifreddo bars with a hint of whiskey. Enjoy your homemade vanilla whiskey with Coke and a garnish of maraschino cherry or lemon rind.