Costco Might Not Be The Ideal Place To Buy Your Asparagus. Here's Why
Costco's a trusty stop for a variety of foods. Many cite it as the best store to buy meat from, and its cheap rotisserie chicken certainly carries a legendary status. Yet when it comes to the fresh produce department, the offerings can be a bit more hit or miss — and an item that's an especially common letdown is the asparagus.
On a Costco Reddit thread, many users note purchasing a bag only to be disappointed by a foul smell. "I always have issues with their asparagus," one user wrote. Another agreed, writing that their Costco asparagus "looked perfect and smelled absolutely foul." It's possible that the retailer's produce consistency varies from store to store. Quality depends on the outlet's management and grocery turnover rate. So if asparagus isn't flying off the shelves in your region, the odds of a bad batch are more likely.
Thankfully, vegetables qualify for the store's generous return policy. If you happen to buy a low-quality batch, it's wise to report the issue, thereby putting the vegetable on management's radar. Although truthfully, it might just be smarter to head elsewhere for your asparagus needs. The vegetable typically lasts only a maximum of five days refrigerated, making farmers markets and typical grocers a more dependable stop.
More produce to avoid buying at Costco
To avoid further disappointment, take note of what other fruits and vegetables frequently disappoint at the warehouse retailer. On a Costco Reddit thread covering the store's worst items, users report that mini cucumbers often rapidly turn moldy. In optimal refrigerated storage conditions, the vegetable will remain edible for as long as two weeks. Yet factors like ambient ethylene gas from nearby produce, as well as temperature fluctuations, can worsen durability — potential issues at Costco.
Furthermore, watch out for strawberries at the store — many find them fuzzy soon after purchase. Refrigerated, these berries will usually last about a week. However, their thin skin is susceptible to damage, which leads to quicker spoilage. So if you do buy a box, keep strawberries fresher for longer by storing them in a mason jar for optimal durability.
Finally, shoppers often take issue with Costco's bananas. "They go from green to overripe with no other window in between," one Redditor wrote. This problem arises from the fruit's typical handling process. Bananas are picked before ripening and kept in a cold environment, effectively halting their maturation. Then, once ready for sale, the fruit is exposed to ethylene gas, which turns them yellow. With the quantity of fruit Costco processes, it's possible the retailer struggles with ripening consistency — leading to yet another disappointment.