Costco Might Not Be The Ideal Place To Buy Your Asparagus. Here's Why

Costco's a trusty stop for a variety of foods. Many cite it as the best store to buy meat from, and its cheap rotisserie chicken certainly carries a legendary status. Yet when it comes to the fresh produce department, the offerings can be a bit more hit or miss — and an item that's an especially common letdown is the asparagus.

On a Costco Reddit thread, many users note purchasing a bag only to be disappointed by a foul smell. "I always have issues with their asparagus," one user wrote. Another agreed, writing that their Costco asparagus "looked perfect and smelled absolutely foul." It's possible that the retailer's produce consistency varies from store to store. Quality depends on the outlet's management and grocery turnover rate. So if asparagus isn't flying off the shelves in your region, the odds of a bad batch are more likely.

Thankfully, vegetables qualify for the store's generous return policy. If you happen to buy a low-quality batch, it's wise to report the issue, thereby putting the vegetable on management's radar. Although truthfully, it might just be smarter to head elsewhere for your asparagus needs. The vegetable typically lasts only a maximum of five days refrigerated, making farmers markets and typical grocers a more dependable stop.