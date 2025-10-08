How To Clean And Fillet Fresh Sardines Like A Pro

Sardines can be one of the ocean's more sustainably sourced species thanks to their small size, rapid growth, and high reproductive rates. In this spirit, you should aim to minimize waste, which also happens to contribute to the flavor of your sardines. "Keep the fillet whole, skin on; that's where the flavor lives. Sardines are rich in natural oils," Charlotte Langley told us. "Minimal trimming means maximum taste."

For presentation purposes, you can trim off excess edges like the tail. It's also not uncommon for fillets to be divided in half. Another way to avoid losing flavor is to "never over-rinse — just a quick pass under cool water — because the oils are what give sardines that beautiful depth and richness when cooked or cured," Langley explained. These oils keep the flesh moist and flavorful, and are the reason you should generally opt for sardines canned in oil rather than water when buying pre-packed for optimal taste and texture.

To enhance the depth of flavor in your sardines, consider salt-curing the fillets or brining them in lightly salted water. This not only improves the taste but also helps to preserve them and reduces overly fishy notes. Another way to deepen their flavor and firm up their texture is by letting them sit in a marinade for a few hours. To brighten their natural richness and cut through the oiliness, consider adding an acidic touch like lemon or vinegar before cooking — they taste great on toast with tomato relish or as part of a bright citrus salad.