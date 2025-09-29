The Old-School Dinner Party Trend We Need To Get Back Into
Fondue, in its original cheesy form, has been a staple in its home country of Switzerland for centuries, though the recipes have varied throughout the years (at one point even including eggs). However, it wasn't introduced to the United States until the mid-1960s at the New York World Fair. The dish would go on to become a hit, both in the United States and around the globe, all the way through the 1970s, finding its way onto dinner tables at plenty of parties.
It's hard to think of a reason a warm bowl of creamy goodness wouldn't be popular, but it seems to have faded from the spotlight. We're firm believers that should change. In addition to its clear comfort factor, it brings people together communally, much like a classic cheese or charcuterie board, naturally inviting conversation as guests wield long forks and choose between various dippers.
Another bonus is that fondue has evolved beyond cheese. Few party-goers are likely to turn down the traditional style, but the ultimate host might offer other options, too. Oil or broth can be heated to cook vegetables or proteins like meat or shrimp, and you can add your own signature flair with herbs, spices, or sauces. And for dessert, it's almost impossible to resist dipping into melted chocolate of any variety.
Serve your fondue with a variety of quality dippers
At the foundation of any well-executed fondue party is a high-quality fondue itself. When it comes to the traditional cheesy version, classic recipes may use Gruyère or Emmental (often considered the ultimate fondue cheese). They are melted and combined with wine and sometimes other ingredients like lemon juice, cornstarch, and seasonings. Other cheeses can work, too, if you want to add your own twist, like a pungent, extra-creamy Camembert fondue. Just be sure to keep the heat low and stir regularly while cooking.
If you're looking to sweeten up the party, you can also serve a dessert fondue. Simply choose your favorite chocolate (make sure it's good quality) and warm it with milk and cream. Add a pinch of salt to bring out the flavor, a dash of vanilla for warmth, or even a little espresso powder to take it up a notch.
Whether cheesy or chocolatey, most fondues are tempting enough to eat straight from a spoon — but that's not the point. Instead, serve these warm, comforting dishes with plenty of dippers to pierce with those long fondue forks. For savory options, bread or pretzels work well, as do other starches like crispy roasted potatoes or sweet potato fries. Vegetables, meats, and seafood also make great pairings. For sweet options, fruits are ideal, and many complement both cheese and chocolate fondue beautifully.