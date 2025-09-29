The Old-School Dinner Party Trend We Need To Get Back Into

Fondue, in its original cheesy form, has been a staple in its home country of Switzerland for centuries, though the recipes have varied throughout the years (at one point even including eggs). However, it wasn't introduced to the United States until the mid-1960s at the New York World Fair. The dish would go on to become a hit, both in the United States and around the globe, all the way through the 1970s, finding its way onto dinner tables at plenty of parties.

It's hard to think of a reason a warm bowl of creamy goodness wouldn't be popular, but it seems to have faded from the spotlight. We're firm believers that should change. In addition to its clear comfort factor, it brings people together communally, much like a classic cheese or charcuterie board, naturally inviting conversation as guests wield long forks and choose between various dippers.

Another bonus is that fondue has evolved beyond cheese. Few party-goers are likely to turn down the traditional style, but the ultimate host might offer other options, too. Oil or broth can be heated to cook vegetables or proteins like meat or shrimp, and you can add your own signature flair with herbs, spices, or sauces. And for dessert, it's almost impossible to resist dipping into melted chocolate of any variety.