Should Your Kitchen Island Have A Sink Or Hob (Or Neither)?

When designing a new kitchen or renovating an existing one, many decisions revolve around the kitchen island. What shape best fits the space, for instance – islands don't always have to be rectangular – and which is the best kitchen countertop finish are common questions. Homeowners may also want to install a sink or hob in the island, but is either a good choice? For some expert insight, Food Republic reached out to Drew Mansur, co-founder and director of TileCloud, who offered points to consider before opting for one of these features.

"If you entertain often, adding a hob or sink on the kitchen island creates a great space for [socializing] — especially for larger kitchens that are frequently used," Mansur said. The presence of a hob, which is a cooktop built into an island, enables a sociable chef to face guests who are seated at the island, rather than having their backs to the room while cooking at a conventional range. An island sink similarly makes it easy to wash dishes and prep food without being cut off from company.

However, various factors can make adding a sink or hob an unwise choice. "If you have a more compact kitchen in a household of less people, it doesn't make sense to reduce the already limited amount of countertop space that you have," Mansur added. In fact, you may want to think twice about having an island at all if your kitchen is on the cozy side. A hob can also be a poor choice in a busy household with small children, as its central placement puts hot stove elements and grease splatters in closer proximity to kids.