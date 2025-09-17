Your Kitchen Island Doesn't Have To Be A Rectangle: How To Pick The Right Shape For Your Space

Many considerations go into designing a kitchen, and counter space decisions are particularly impactful. The design and placement of an island, for instance, is a critical choice that can either enhance the room or create functional issues that will plague your household for years to come. Instead of just one, should you have two kitchen islands? How can you choose the perfect seating for your island? One factor you may not have considered, though, is shape. The cookie-cutter standard is a rectangular island, but there is a bevy of choices that are outside the box (literally) and may be a better fit for your culinary room.

For some expert insight on choosing the right island shape, Food Republic spoke with Alykhan Velji, creative director of Alykhan Velji Designs, who is a big proponent of thinking outside the norm. "I love the idea of doing an island that is not a rectangle or square," he shared. "Something unique and maybe even sculptural to add another design detail to the kitchen."

There really aren't limits to the kitchen island shape one can opt for. Some common divergences include L-shaped, U-shaped, and circular islands — but really, any shape can be executed. It all comes down to what is best suited for maximizing the functionality in a particular kitchen. "You have to do what is right for your space," Velji emphasized. An oddly shaped room, for instance, may call for a uniquely shaped island, such as a long pentagon or even an asymmetrical shape. Don't be afraid to think beyond the square or rectangle and seek a customized design.