America's Largest BBQ Restaurant Chain Is Failing. Here's Why

American barbecue culture continues to thrive. Whether it's newfound regional attention from the likes of Michelin or increased consumer intrigue in lesser-known barbecue chains, many still love to bite into slow-cooked meats. Yet all while such meat fanfare continues, America's largest barbecue chain — Dickey's Barbecue Pit — isn't doing so well.

The business started all the way back in 1941 in Dallas, Texas, eventually expanding to hundreds of locations. Yet 2024 proved an especially tough year for the enterprise; sales dropped by some 18.1%, all while nearly 20 locations closed, according to Nation's Restaurant News. Amidst the mid-2020s, many chains face economic struggles — it's a tough time in the market. Although Dickey's downturn is especially dramatic, it is likely predominantly caused by an internal management situation.

In the last few years, issues surrounding franchising have plagued the business. Well over half of Dickey's locations operate under a franchisee, a model the chain employed for decades. Yet the relationship between the chain's sales representatives and business owners has proved increasingly strenuous in the 2020s. Reports indicate Dickey's management projected unrealistic earnings, attached unexpected operating fees, and urged continued operation despite low sales. Such events even led to legal action, laying claim that Dickey's executives knowingly provided bound-to-fail business models, all before buying up failing stores. While Dickey's ownership denies such issues, outlets close at a record pace.