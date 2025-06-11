The All-You-Can-Eat Pizza Buffet That Nobody Remembers Anymore

If there's anything better than pizza, it's all-you-can-eat pizza. No matter which type of pie you're scarfing down — be it a prosciutto pizza with roasted asparagus and fresh peas or a New Haven-style apizza — an unlimited supply and the freedom to try different flavors for one price is a beautiful thing. And when restaurants throw in extras like limitless salad and desserts — well, does it get any better? Especially considering that all-you-can-eat offerings aren't as common these days.

One pizza chain, founded by a junior high school teacher, offers endless doses of all the good things you'd expect to find at a pizza bistro. In addition to à la carte pizza, pasta, wings, and more that can be ordered in the restaurant, Mazzio's features a pizza buffet complete with all-you-can-eat slices, a fresh salad bar, unlimited garlic cheese bread called Cheese Dippers, and bottomless desserts.

If you're now scratching your head thinking, "I've never heard of Mazzio's," that's because the brand only exists in 10 U.S. states as of May 2025. So if you don't live in one of those states — ranging from Texas to Georgia — it's not surprising you've never heard of the company, much less eaten at its restaurants. But the franchise, under its current branding, has been around since the 1970s. Prior to that, beginning in 1961, it operated under the names The Pizza Parlor and Ken's Pizza before rebranding as Mazzio's.