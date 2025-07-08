The Hidden Downsides Of Buying A Refrigerator At Costco

Costco is a great place to purchase plenty of things at a discounted rate. The warehouse has a plethora of must-have household items under $5, and there's that luxury cut of meat you should always buy when you are at Costco. But purchasing big-ticket appliances like refrigerators from Costco might be more of a pain than purchasing at other places. The selection at Costco tends to be more limited, the delivery services aren't as good, and there aren't as many extended warranty options.

Costco has plenty of great products, but its refrigerator options are much more finite when compared to a specialty store like Best Buy. For example, if you were to search for 'French door refrigerators" at Best Buy, 315 different options would pop up, all varying in brand, make, and model. In comparison, if one were to do the same search at Costco, only 102 options would show up, and that includes items that are out of stock. This lack of choices is also why you should think twice before you buy a microwave at Costco. Other stores also have more of a selection of the types of refrigerators available, like fridges with extra counter depth, quick access doors, and water dispensers.